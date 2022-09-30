Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland mayoral candidate Vince Cocurullo says he has no political links to group endorsing him

By
6 mins to read
WDC councillor Vince Cocurullo lobbied to overturn the council's Māori seats decision in 2021. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

WDC councillor Vince Cocurullo lobbied to overturn the council's Māori seats decision in 2021. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

A local councillor and mayoral candidate has distanced himself from a political website that regularly attacked his opponents and listed him as the site's owner.

Whangārei District Council Okara Ward Councillor and mayoral candidate Vince

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei