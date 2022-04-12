Erima Latimer was jailed for 15 months in the Whangārei District Court for stealing two vehicles.

Erima Latimer was jailed for 15 months in the Whangārei District Court for stealing two vehicles.

A Northland man who stole a ute and trailer while the owner was securing the load has been jailed but given leave to apply for home detention at a drug rehabilitation centre.

Erima Latimer appeared in Whangārei District Court on Tuesday for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to two charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to comply with a driving prohibition order for a third or subsequent time and possession of utensils for smoking methamphetamine.

Judge Taryn Bayley sentenced Latimer to 15 months in jail but gave leave to apply for home detention if a suitable residential drug rehabilitation programme could be found to help him deal with his methamphetamine addiction.

Judge Bayley also imposed post-release conditions and wiped the $2760 worth of fines he owed.

In December last year Latimer and an associate were in central Whangārei when a man towing a trailer pulled to the side of the road and got out to secure his load.

As he did, Latimer jumped into the driver's seat and his associate into the passenger's seat. The pair drove off up Western Hill Dr, heading north.

Latimer drove toward Ruatangata where they abandoned the car and jumped into the Wairoa River to escape police.

On the other side, they found another vehicle on a farm which they subsequently stole before heading towards Moerewa.

Latimer parked the car in Moerewa School's carpark and left. Police found him a short time later walking down the road, soaking wet.

When he was searched he had two glass pipes used for smoking meth.

''It's clear that you have been struggling over a number of years with alcohol and drug issues,'' Judge Bayley told him.

The court heard how Latimer is a methamphetamine addict and a programme at a residential drug rehabilitation centre such as Odyssey House may help him.

Judge Bayley started with a sentence of 20 months in jail. However, she granted a 25 per cent discount for his early guilty pleas and other circumstances which resulted in the final sentencing of 15 months imprisonment.