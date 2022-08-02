Kaikohe's Martenga Ashby is the CEO of PreHome. Photo / Supplied

Kaikohe's Martenga Ashby is the CEO of PreHome. Photo / Supplied

A young Kaikohe man has won a $1000 award for helping people into warm, healthy and affordable homes.

Matenga Ashby, 21, is tackling homelessness through his social enterprise PreHome specialising in under 30m2 prefabricated homes.

Ashby helps create healthy homes in the Far North and simplifies the building process for both general land and Māori land.

The young CEO's work was recognised over the weekend at the Impact Awards, celebrating extraordinary young New Zealanders.

Winners of the awards were announced over the weekend as part of Festival for the Future, the country's biggest innovation and leadership summit.

Ashby described his experiences with the barriers to getting a healthy home, and the illnesses that come as a result of this.

At only 21, Martenga Ashby is the CEO of an initiative tackling homelessness. Photo / Supplied

While temporarily living in Auckland when he was younger, Ashby's brother became unwell.

"He got rheumatic fever due to the state rentals we were living in."

"He had heart surgery and we were in and out of the hospital and we saw a lot of families going through the same thing."

This was the beginning of what would become a life-long connection with the state of housing and his community's wellbeing for Ashby.

After high school, Ashby worked in project management for ĀKAU, an architectural designer in Kaikohe, for two years and studied architecture and design.

"(ĀKAU) were my angels, they saved me after college.

"I was still really passionate about housing. I wanted to help simplify the building process in the Far North, so I branched off."

While continuing work in project management, Ashby found himself homeless and bed-hopping between family members' homes and sleeping in the office.

Ashby was able to find a flat, and began to focus on not only the development side of pre-fab housing but also the financial freedom.

"A rent-to-own could possibly save the government [money]."

"Instead of paying $1000 to a hotel a week, it could be $100 a week to a cabin."

PreHome planning process. Photo / Supplied

"Then [the tenant] will be financially free in 20 years' time instead of being stuck renting for 15 years."

This thought process is the basis of his award-winning non-for-profit charity, PreHome.

"We provide different housing options and pathways for whanau to get into homes."

In collaboration with a range of prefab companies, PreHomes helps make the process of getting a home simpler with a range of purchasing and renting options.

"I love using 30 sq m because the Labour Party has streamlined the consenting processes," said Ashby.

The charity provides integrated designs and plans, including planning for sustainability, foundations, sewage and water, power delivery, council consents and professionals.

Ashby credits for helping with the project: ĀKAU, Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō Ngāpuhi, Titoki Consulting, Northland Inc, Pākihiroa, DreamTime Cabins, Podlife, Te Whakamanamai Trust, Sanson and Associates, Kairakau Awhi, Nga Whetu O Te Wa, Isthmus, Te Kona, Top Gate Marketing, Tai Tokerau Trades Training, Reliance Plumbing and Habitat For Humanity.