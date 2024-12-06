Northland man jailed for 13 years over historic sexual abuse of six boys

The 80-year-old was a minister of the Two by Twos, also known as The Truth, a secretive Christian sect.

Responding to the sentence, the police said they wanted to acknowledge the victims and their families, and their ordeal.

No conviction would ever take back what had happened, Detective Constable Mark Reid said.

He commended those who came forward to report the offending and who testified at the trial.

Easton was a well-known figure in his community for many years and in continual contact with children and young people.

It could be extremely hard and at times distressing to report or talk about incidents of this nature, but police took sexual offending seriously.

They had officers dedicated to these cases, and they would ensure victims had a safe space to report offending in confidence.

SEXUAL HARM