Northland man jailed for 13 years over historic sexual abuse of six boys

He commended those who came forward to report the offending and who testified at the trial.
Easton was a well-known figure in his community for many years and in continual contact with children and young people.
It could be extremely hard and at times distressing to report or talk about incidents of this nature, but police took sexual offending seriously.
They had officers dedicated to these cases, and they would ensure victims had a safe space to report offending in confidence.
SEXUAL HARM
Where to get help: If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111. If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7: • Call 0800 044 334 • Text 4334 • Email support@safetotalk.nz • For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list. If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.