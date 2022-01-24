The scene in Tauroa Street, Raumanga, after a crash caused by drink-driver Peter Stringfellow. Photo / supplied

The scene in Tauroa Street, Raumanga, after a crash caused by drink-driver Peter Stringfellow. Photo / supplied

A child remains in a concerning medical condition after being critically injured in a head-on collision in Raumanga, the Whangārei District Court has heard.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Goodall told the court an eight-year-old boy was in a coma for about three weeks as a result of the December 28 crash, which happened about 3.45pm on Tauroa St, Raumanga.

Nearly a month later, the boy is still unable to walk or talk properly, Goodall said.

The boy was a passenger in a vehicle when it was struck by Peter Stringfellow, 53, who was driving.

Stringfellow has numerous prior convictions for driving offences - 10 for drink-driving and nine for driving while disqualified.

His blood-alcohol reading after this crash was 217mg - the equivalent of a breath-alcohol reading of 1085mcg.

Appearing briefly in court yesterday, he pleaded guilty to drink-driving causing injury, driving while disqualified for a third or subsequent time, and a breach of intensive supervision.

Judge Gene Tomlinson further remanded Stringfellow in custody for sentencing on April 6.



A pre-sentence report was ordered and the case referred to the restorative justice process.

The sentence of intensive supervision, which Stringfellow breached by consuming alcohol, was imposed on him earlier last year for another drink-drive offence.