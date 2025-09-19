Matenga Te Kaha Ashby, 24, says people should not confuse him with Matenga Kingi Ashby, 38, who was jailed for kidnapping and sexual abuse. Photo / Denise Piper
A young Kaikohe leader is striving to save his reputation after repeatedly being confused with a convicted kidnapper who has the same name.
Matenga Te Kaha Ashby, 24, is the chief executive of prefab homebuilding not-for-profit Kāingahub, as well as a director of the growing Kaikohe Market.
But hehas also been called “a crim” and looked at suspiciously by people in official positions because he shares the name of a man jailed for kidnapping and sexual abuse.
Matenga Kingi Ashby, 38, was sentenced in 2011 to 15 years in prison for charges committed in Kaikohe against a woman: eight counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, one of kidnapping, one of assault with a weapon and two charges of male assaults female.
He was found guilty by a jury of the charges dating back to 2009 – when Matenga Te Kaha Ashby was an 8-year-old, keen on rugby league and playing outside.
Matenga Te Kaha Ashby said friends recently saw the article and asked if it was him, and he is not sure how many doors it may have closed.
He fears his namesake could hold him back if people don’t take the time to realise it is not him.
The shy and softly spoken young man is completely against the criminal activity his namesake was jailed for.
“I want people to know that I’m an advocate against sexual violence and harassment; an advocate for housing, healthy homes and healthy families; and an advocate for sovereignty and knowing your rights.”
Matenga Te Kaha Ashby has previously represented Te Tai Tokerau in rugby league and played a supporting role in the feature film Baby Done.
The markets were started around 10 years ago by Kaikohe pastor Michael Shaw and, when Matenga Te Kaha Ashby came on board, he managed to negotiate a savings on the lease with the Far North District Council.
Shaw said he has found Matenga Te Kaha Ashby to be full of integrity and courage, including challenging people when their behaviour at the markets was unacceptable.
“I’ve found him to be quite an inspiring young man,” he said.
The markets sell arts and crafts, hot kai and produce, and encourage Kaikohe township to be sustainable by helping to launch local businesses.
The Thursday-night markets have become so popular that they are now expanding to Saturday mornings, starting September 27.
Shaw said the aim of scaling up the markets is to make Kaikohe a visitor attraction, particularly for visiting cruise ships.