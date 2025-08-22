Yet Northlanders remain positive about the region they call home.

Their comments show there is still plenty to love about Te Tai Tokerau.

Focus Paihia chairman Peter Robinson reckons Paihia is the jewel of the Bay of Islands.

COMMUNITY AND BELONGING

Focus Paihia chairman Peter Robinson had never experienced a strong sense of community until he moved to Paihia seven years ago.

“I’d been coming on holiday for 30 years, and it became a dream to live here.

“I travel the world for my job [as a global leadership trainer], and historically I never connected with the community.

“Since joining Focus Paihia I feel a sense of community and belonging ... that’s a comfortable feeling.”

Paihia is the jewel of the Bay of Islands with golden beaches, island views, rich history and a laid-back community, Robinson said.

“As a thriving seaside town, Paihia is sustainable, creative and welcoming, a place where visitors feel inspired, businesses prosper and locals are proud to live.”

Robinson highlighted the many community groups and government agencies working for the betterment of the area.

“In a world often divided, we remain committed to working better together.”

Community stalwart Mike Shaw said Kaikohe has a lot to offer, including a sense of community and genuine people.

KIA ORA BROTHER

Mike Shaw knows a thing or two about Kaikohe, having lived all his adult life in the mid-North town.

The 61-year-old community stalwart said people are friendly and down-to-earth.

“What you see is what you get.

“Old New Zealand values are still flying around; the neighbours all know each other.

“I’ve been here forever; I’ll walk down the street and someone will say ‘Kia ora brother’.”

Shaw loves the healing waters of Ngāwhā Springs, and Tautoro Falls are “a lovely swimming spot”.

Kaikohe also boasts quality sports fields, Shaw said.

As for Papa Hawaiki, the $14.8 million indoor sports complex at Lindvart Park: “I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s beautiful.”

Shaw said the Ngāwhā Innovation and Enterprise Park, which opened in 2023, is “par excellence” and opportunities for young couples abound.

“The houses are cheaper ... it’s a great place to raise kids in a community environment.”

Northland MP Grant McCallum loves the people, culture, history and coastal beauty of the region.

PEOPLE, CULTURE & COAST

For Northland MP Grant McCallum, the region he represents is exceptional because of the “great people”.

“We’ve got many cultures: Māori, Pākehā and strong Croatian communities.

“When you drive into Kaitāia you get three welcomes in three languages, English, te reo, and Croatian – where else do you see that?"

McCallum’s top Northland attractions are the great Tāne Mahuta in Waipoua Forest, the Stone Store in Kerikeri, Manea – Footprints of Kupe in the Hokianga, and the legend of Opo the famous bottlenose dolphin.

He admires Northland’s coastal beauty, including the rugged west coast beaches, the Karikari Peninsula, Bay of Islands and Whangaruru Harbour.

“Our coastal environment is so special.

“Everyone in Northland has their favourite place and visitors have their favourite little corner where they take their families.”

Then there’s fishing.

“It’s probably the biggest challenge to Northland’s productivity because when the fish are biting, people suddenly take the day off.”

Vision Kerikeri acting chairman Rolf Mueller-Glodde likes how so many people donate their time to make the region a better place.

ACTIVE VOLUNTEERS

People helping each other and working to improve the natural environment is what makes Northland special for Kerikeri resident Rolf Mueller-Glodde.

The acting chairman for Vision Kerikeri admires the many community groups: Our Kerikeri Charitable Trust, Kerikeri District Business Association, Carbon Neutral NZ Trust, and others.

“The list is very long.

“There are so many volunteers spending their private time to do positive things for the region.”

Mueller-Glodde was also impressed with the many marae that stepped up when Cyclone Gabrielle struck in February 2023.

“They opened their doors and helped people when their houses were damaged.

“They helped with access over the roads, providing transport, rescue help and feeding people who couldn’t get to their properties.”

Bilingual and bicultural communities have been made possible by “active” hapū like Ngāti Rēhia, Mueller-Glodde said.

“They have a strong presence in Kerikeri, they have a positive cultural impact.

“Whenever we have a meeting, it starts with a karakia.”

Our Kerikeri Charitable Trust chairwoman Annika Dickey loves Kerikeri’s creativity, food, artisan businesses and culture.

CREATIVE AND VIBRANT

Kerikeri’s biggest fan is Our Kerikeri Charitable Trust chairwoman Annika Dickey.

She loves how the town’s creativity, artisan businesses and culture thrive alongside the natural beauty of waterfalls, rivers and surrounding beaches.

There are vineyards, events, live music and markets that celebrate local talent.

“There’s something special about the Bay of Islands.

“Our bird life is incredible too – we’ve got tūī and kererū, and many homes can hear kiwi calling at night.”

Dickey said Kerikeri is welcoming, safe and vibrant.

Though Northland faces challenges and some statistics are “hard to swallow”, Northlanders are resilient, she said.

“Northland has been forgotten at times, yet our people continue to push for change, for investment, and for a better future.

“We rally together to make this place better for everyone.”

Northland Inc destination general manager Tania Burt said Northland has much to offer.

EXCELLENT EXPERIENCES

There is so much to love about Northland, according to Northland Inc destination general manager Tania Burt.

The region has the warmest climate in the country and award-winning museums, art galleries and heritage sites, she said.

There is immersive Māori cultural storytelling, a pristine maritime playground, superb dining, beaches for miles and welcoming smiles.

“Northland is an extraordinary place for visiting, living and investing.

“It is still a relatively undiscovered region bulging at the seams with untapped potential.

“We would like everyone to know our warm manaakitanga, share our beautiful places and understand the stories from here.”

Burt acknowledged Northland as the place where New Zealand began.

“From first Polynesian navigators to early settlement and the birthplace of our nation ... it is an important place for all.”

WHAT’S TO LOVE ABOUT NORTHLAND?

Peter Robinson

The Paihia Waterfront

Waitangi Treaty Grounds

Russell (Kororāreka)

Cape Rēinga

Whangārei Heads

Mike Shaw

Ngāwhā Springs

Tautoro Falls

Papa Hawaiki sports complex

Kaikohe Golf and Squash Club

Ngāwhā Innovation and Enterprise Park

Grant McCallum

The people of Northland

Tāne Mahuta

Northland beaches

The fishing

The history

Rolf Mueller-Glodde

The people

Subtropical weather

Endless possibilities for tourism and wellbeing

Sports

Water activities

Annika Dickey

Beaches and islands

The Stone Store and Kemp House

Arts and culture

Farmers’ markets and vineyards

Beautiful waterfalls

Tania Burt

Some of New Zealand’s best beaches

Waipoua Forest

Whangārei’s arts and culture scene

Bay of Islands sunrises and Hokianga sunsets

Bennett’s Cafe in Mangawhai

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and social issues.