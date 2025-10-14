Advertisement
Northland kuia and documentary star Isey Cross farewelled at 106

Jenny Ling
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Isey Cross passed away on Sunday, six months after her devoted son James. Photo / Jenny Ling

Heartfelt tributes are pouring in for Northland identity Isey Cross, the star of one of New Zealand’s most successful documentaries, who has died at the grand old age of 106.

Whānau and friends have remembered the much-loved kuia as “beautiful” and “priceless” after her peaceful passing at her Kawakawa

