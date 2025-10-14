“It feels like they’re back together, reunited,” he said.

“Isey and James were like shining lights ... I will miss them both an awful lot.”

More than 1500 people - including busloads of Northlanders - turned out to the premiere of the film at the Civic Theatre in Auckland in 2021.

It became the seventh-highest-grossing New Zealand documentary of all time.

Habicht said he’d had “comprehensive kōreros” with James ever since.

“He was really good at keeping in touch and I’d always say ‘hi’ to Isey when we had our kōreros.

“Now they’re both not around, it’s a huge loss.”

Isey was born in Kāretu, near Kawakawa, on April 3, 1919.

Her devoted son James celebrated each of her centenarian birthdays in style, including her 105th where she arrived at the Waitangi Golf Club in a pink Cadillac.

The pair celebrated her 106th birthday earlier this year with lunch at a Paihia restaurant followed by a party James organised at the Bay of Islands Yacht Club.

At the time, Isey told the Northern Advocate she was feeling “fantastic” and credited her long life to: “Being with my family and being happy at all times”.

Nine days after the celebration, James died peacefully at Kawakawa Hospital, with family members, including his mum, at his bedside.

Since then, another son Gavin Cross has been looking after Isey along with her caregivers.

James and Isey were both shamans and descendants of Ngāti Manu, the Bird People.

Gavin said Isey “loved being on the water fishing and enjoying life and had lots of beautiful friends”.

“She never gave up.

“She was kāmehameha [priceless].”

Gavin said his mother is survived by three of her five children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Matiu Walters, lead singer of the band Six60.

Habicht said he had a special connection with Isey, who consoled him when his father, internationally renowned Northland photographer Frank Habicht, died last October.

James and Isey celebrated her 106th birthday in Paihia in April.

“I’d always say to her I’m sending you hugs through the air, and she’d say ‘ka kete Florian’ and wink.

“Isey would say few words, but when my dad died ... she gave me some beautiful words on losing my dad and the loss.”

The New Zealand Film Commission also paid tribute to the centenarian on Facebook.

“Esteemed elder Isey, we at the NZFC are saddened by the news of your passing.

“We followed and celebrated your longevity in recent years, such a confident and astute woman of her community.

“Join your dear son James and your ancestors. Rest well, farewell dear Isey.”

Isey will be farewelled at the Kāretu marae, also known as Ngāti Manu, on Friday.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and social issues.