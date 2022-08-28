Northland loose forward Rob Rush was one of the try scorers in his side's 32-19 win over the Southland Stags. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland loose forward Rob Rush was one of the try scorers in his side's 32-19 win over the Southland Stags. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland Kauri are through to the Farah Palmer Cup semi final while the Taniwha overpowered Southland in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC this evening at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei.

Northland rugby fans basked in the double victory on a beautiful day and there were a number of highlights, starting with the inaugural Heta Te Tai taonga named after a Southland rugby stalwart who presented it to the winning skipper Matt Moulds.

Former Northland Taniwha rep Scott Gregory turned up in the Stags' colours but it was a night for the former Whangārei Boys High School student to forget as he bombed a try on the tryline in the tackle of Jone Macilai.

The 32-19 win was Northland Taniwha's third in four games while Northland Kauri beat Taranaki in the FPC quarter final 31-19 to march into the semi final. It was their second consecutive win over the Nakis, having won in New Plymouth last weekend.

Northland Kauri wing Tyler Nankivell scores in her side's quarter final win over Taranaki. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In the NPC, another massive defensive effort saw Northland secure a bonus point win with tries to halfback Lisati Milo-Harris who bagged a double while tireless loose forward Rob

Rush and winger Heremaia Murray also got their names on the scoresheet.

For the Stags, a mountain of wasted opportunities turned out to be their archilles heel and despite having the trusted boot of Marty Banks, they turned down a number of kickable penalties in favour of the lineout.

Despite scoring three tries, it was a hugely frustrating night for the visitors— so far winless in the competition— as their attack went sideways instead of forward during multiple phases of play.

Northland players were not afraid to put the shoulder in while defending their line and were masters at converting pressure into points.

Former Highlander, Chiefs and Māori All Black Robbie Robinson, had his work cut out by the Northland defence and Isaac Te Tamaki knocking the ball off a kick/chase in the Northland half summed up the Stags frustration.

What will also hurt Southland was their ill discipline that allowed Northland flyhalf Rivez Reihana to cash in with his unerring boot.

Northland has moved into third position on the points table, behind Auckland and Canterbury, and host Auckland on Saturday.