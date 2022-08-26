Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northland coach George Konia to say haere ra to the Taniwha

George Konia is returning home to Hawke's Bay after three seasons as head coach of the Northland Taniwha. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland Rugby has started discussions on recruiting a head coach after the Bunnings Warehouse NPC ends following incumbent George Konia's decision not to review his contract beyond this season.

He's returning home to Hawke's Bay

