Ashton Tana, 11, from Whangarei, talks with Northland Taniwha hooker Bruce Kauika-Petersen (right). Photo / Michael Cunningham

A hundred kids have got new rugby boots for free this winter, handed to them by some of their favourite Taniwha players.

Excited kids flowed through the door of equipment hire company Hirepool in Whangārei yesterday afternoon, where players Pisi Leuila, Bruce Kauika-Petersen and Johnny Cooper were handing out footwear.

Boys and girls, some of whom had never played rugby before, tried on their red and black boots before taking them home.

Hirepool, who donated the boots, had invited people to nominate deserving kids aged 12 and under, and chose 100 to receive the sports footwear.

Taniwha head coach George Konia was present with his players yesterday to show his support.

"It's a fantastic cause for our young players in Northland rugby. You need to have the right gear when you do play the game. It just really helps with enjoyment as well," he said.

Hirepool branch manager Dave Glover said they wanted to help ensure kids were not held back in their sport.

"Northland is brimming with talent and enthusiasm in its junior rugby ranks. But sadly, we know a lack of gear can stop kids from realising their potential."

"Whether kids are playing Rippa Rugby, Rip Rugby or JMB rugby, being involved in a team can ignite confidence, inspire new pathways and change lives."

Northland Rugby chief executive Cam Bell said he was "stoked" to have support from Hirepool to get rugby gear for kids.

"This is a fantastic way to kick things off. Helping our tamariki be involved in the game is great for our sport and our communities."