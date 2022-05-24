Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland Inc: Our international borders are opening, so are we ready?

4 minutes to read
Te Ūnga Mai conference delegates gather outside The Duke of Marlborough. Photo / Supplied

Te Ūnga Mai conference delegates gather outside The Duke of Marlborough. Photo / Supplied

Northern Advocate

OPINION

As our international borders reopen to allow visitors from all over the world to explore Aotearoa New Zealand once again, we ask ourselves, are we ready? Surely it should be an exciting time as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei