The challenge involves venues putting a dish or drink on the menu for the month that showcases only Northland-sourced produce, which will be secretly judged.

Berndt, who in 2019 opened Terra, which recently retained its Cuisine One Hat, said the food programme was welcomed by the industry, especially with the demise of the It! Bay of Islands Food and Wine festival which ran for the last time last year.

Terra Restaurant owners Sarah Connor and Marcus Berndt are looking forward to the month-long celebration of food and wine. Photo / Jenny Ling

“Now the whole of Northland is involved and it’s much more beneficial for the whole area rather than one single event,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase what Northland has to offer.

“Hopefully Northland gets good promotion and people see we’re not just beaches and water sports, we’re more than that.”

Steve O’Shea, from Aqua Restaurant and Bar, located at the Hundertwasser Arts Centre in Whangārei, said he was “super excited” about the month-long food and beverage festival.

He and co-owner, head chef Craig Estick, have created a dish that “walks the line between savoury and sweet” for the Savour Northland Challenge.

The dessert – a frozen goat’s cheese parfait – will feature at the restaurant throughout the event.

Steve O’Shea, from Aqua Restaurant and Bar, is excited to host events in Savour Northland.

Aqua is also hosting the festival closing party in the Hundertwasser Art Centre forecourt on October 27 which includes drinks and snacks showcasing Northland suppliers and producers.

“That’s what the festival is all about ... showcasing how fantastic our food producers are up here,” O’Shea said.

“It gives us the opportunity to talk about Northland and food, and the great things we have up here.

“And being part of the Hundertwasser Art Centre we’re able to showcase that too.”

The event has been developed in collaboration with the local hospitality and producer industry, with seed funding support from Northland Inc and the Regional Events Fund.

Savour Northland creative director Jackie Sanders said she originally hoped to get around 50 events for the first year.

“We have been blown away with the collaboration, creativity and passion from the local restaurants, cafes, brewers, vineyards, heritage sites and producers,” she said.

“We have over 125 amazing events listed ... and 48 venues are participating: restaurants, bars, cafes, vineyards are hosting events but also there are events on the Bay of Islands vintage train, Urupukapuka Island, on boats, pop-up street markets and OneOneSix theatre venue.”

The Trip to Sip is a major part of the Savour Northland programme.

Northland is the oldest wine-growing region in the country; Samuel Marsden planted New Zealand’s first vines 205 years ago in Kerikeri.

Around 30 vineyards in the area produce award-wining wines such as The Landing, Marsden Estate, 144 Islands and Dancing Petrel.

Aqua’s frozen goat’s cheese parfait will feature at the restaurant during the programme.

Local brewers are also making waves, with Phat House and Bay of Islands Brewing in the Far North and McLeod’s in Waipu.

Black Collar Distillery in Kerikeri is scooping up accolades for its hand-crafted, natural spirits and will feature in multiple Trip to Sip cocktail events as well as boutique distillers, Papaka Road and TuiTui gin by Brookelane Vineyard.

Visit www.savournorthland.com for more information.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.