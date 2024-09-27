The challenge involves venues putting a dish or drink on the menu for the month that showcases only Northland-sourced produce, which will be secretly judged.
Berndt, who in 2019 opened Terra, which recently retained its Cuisine One Hat, said the food programme was welcomed by the industry, especially with the demise of the It! Bay of Islands Food and Wine festival which ran for the last time last year.
“Now the whole of Northland is involved and it’s much more beneficial for the whole area rather than one single event,” he said.
Savour Northland creative director Jackie Sanders said she originally hoped to get around 50 events for the first year.
“We have been blown away with the collaboration, creativity and passion from the local restaurants, cafes, brewers, vineyards, heritage sites and producers,” she said.
“We have over 125 amazing events listed ... and 48 venues are participating: restaurants, bars, cafes, vineyards are hosting events but also there are events on the Bay of Islands vintage train, Urupukapuka Island, on boats, pop-up street markets and OneOneSix theatre venue.”
The Trip to Sip is a major part of the Savour Northland programme.
Northland is the oldest wine-growing region in the country; Samuel Marsden planted New Zealand’s first vines 205 years ago in Kerikeri.
Around 30 vineyards in the area produce award-wining wines such as The Landing, Marsden Estate, 144 Islands and Dancing Petrel.
Local brewers are also making waves, with Phat House and Bay of Islands Brewing in the Far North and McLeod’s in Waipu.
Black Collar Distillery in Kerikeri is scooping up accolades for its hand-crafted, natural spirits and will feature in multiple Trip to Sip cocktail events as well as boutique distillers, Papaka Road and TuiTui gin by Brookelane Vineyard.