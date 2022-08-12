Gymnastic stars (from left) Nathan Hewitt, Anna Hewitt, Jessica Kalkhoven, Ella Howie, Lexi Hati, Charlee McKenzie and Riley Croasdale. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Young Northland gymnasts flew through the 2022 New Zealand Gymnastics Championships last month, after a few small tumbles at the start.

The kids descended from the top of the country to the bottom to compete, and despite the travel headaches, the Northland group remained determined and brought home gold.

The team returned with three national champions in the tumble category: Riley Croasdale, Ella Howie and Jessica Kalkhoven.

Anna Hewitt demonstrates her somersault at Kensington Sports Park, Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The event was held at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill from July 13 to 16.

"It was a huge win to even get there, let alone have athletes compete," said Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics manager Vicki Macdonald.

The road to success was not an easy one for the team, who encountered many roadblocks on their way to Invercargill, including unavailability of accommodation and rental vehicles and then cancelled flights.

"It was a long way to go and a very stressful start with the travel disasters," Macdonald said.

"Northland did extremely well, we are so proud of our athletes' achievements."

Ella Howie won the gold medal in the sub-junior international category. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Three-time national champion Ella Howie placed first overall in the sub-junior international category, leaving with a gold medal and prof pin.

Riley Croasdale was first place overall in the 10 and under male category, receiving a gold medal and prof pin.

Jessica Kalkhoven was awarded first place overall in the 13-14 years category, winning a gold medal and prof pin.