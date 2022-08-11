Two wards have been closed at Whangārei Hospital. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei Hospital has closed wards 14 and 15 to visitors to minimise the spread of Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses. It's the second time in the last couple of months that the hospital enforces visitor restrictions. Visiting on compassionate grounds is assessed on a case-by-case basis. The policy will be reviewed on Monday, August 15.

More nominations needed

A last-minute rush has boosted the number of candidates in the upcoming Far North local elections — but more nominations are still needed to avoid some seats going uncontested or remaining vacant. As of Wednesday nine roles had no takers but by late on Thursday that had dropped to three. All seats with no interest so far are on community boards. They are Kawakawa-Moerewa (Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board), North Hokianga (Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board) and Whatuwhiwhi (Te Hiku Community Board). There are now seven mayoral candidates — Clinton Dearlove is the latest addition — and eight candidates for the newly established, four-seat Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward.

Firefighters save part of house

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to a well-involved house fire in Paparoa around 10pm on Wednesday. Firefighters from a number of stations responded, including Maungaturoto, Paparoa and Ruawai. Maungaturoto volunteer firefighter Glen Orford said firefighters were there for a number of hours but managed to save a large part of the house. Firefighters from the Maungaturoto brigade returned to the scene in the morning to put out a small flare-up in the roof area. There were no injuries.

One injured in crash

Emergency services attended a single-vehicle crash in Opuawhanga on Thursday afternoon. Fire and Emergency NZ crews attended the incident alongside police after it was reported around 1pm. One person was treated and transported to Northland Base Hospital in a moderate condition, St John said.

Stories come to life

Children will be able to hunt for their favourite storybook characters in an effort to bring stories to life, as the Craniums Character Hunt is happening on Sunday, at Whangārei Central Library. The free event will be held from 10.15am to 12.30pm. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

League grand finals

Northland's rugby league fans are expected to flock to Waipapakauri Domain, north of Kaitaia, this Saturday for the grand finals of the 2022 Taitokerau Rugby League. First up, at 1pm, the Ngāti Kahu Sharks will take on the Whangaroa Marlins to decide the winner of the Rangatira division; that will be followed at 2.30pm by a mighty clash between the Ōtangarei Knights and the Waipapakauri Bombers for the supreme title in the Toa Ariki division. Last weekend's semifinal results were Marlins 68-4 Kaikohe Lions (Rangatira) and Bombers 52-12 Valley Crushers (Toa Ariki). This season is only the Knights' second in the breakaway Taitokerau Rugby League.

Armed police a 'precaution'

Armed police swarmed on a property on Wainui Valley Rd, Kaeo, around 11am on Tuesday. The attendance of armed officers was a "precaution", police said, and enquiries into the incident are ongoing. No injuries were reported. There was no immediate risk to the public, police said, and officers were speaking to those involved.

Fourth youth arrested

A fourth youth has been arrested after a driver fleeing from police allegedly hit two vehicles on August 3. Police saw a stolen vehicle being driven erratically at 3.20pm that day in Kensington but the driver took off and collided with one car on Kensington Ave before allegedly going the wrong way through the roundabout at the intersection of Kensington Ave and State Highway 1, where they allegedly hit an oncoming car. Police said a pursuit was not initiated, but officers followed at a distance. The car crashed into two other cars, before coming to a stop on Douglas St. The four occupants fled on foot, and police were able to locate three of them at the time and take them into custody. Police said a fourth youth has since been arrested and referred to Youth Aid.