Northland Guy Fawkes celebrations spark safety warning

Northlanders are being urged to ditch backyard Guy Fawkes celebrations and opt for professionally run displays instead. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Reckless use of fireworks during the annual Guy Fawkes celebrations are bang out of order, Northland fire officials have warned.

Residents are being urged to follow safety guidelines or attend professionally run public fireworks displays in order to prevent fires and harm.

Northland senior fire risk management officer Gary Beer said the mix of dry environmental conditions and fireworks was a key concern for the region's firefighters - most of whom are volunteers.

"We would always encourage people to go to a public display but realise this year it might be different because of Covid," he said.

"Each callout is drawing our volunteers away from their families, their jobs, and asking them to put themselves at risk."

The majority of callouts in Northland during previous Guy Fawkes were incidents where vegetation has caught fire, Beer said.

He advised people participating in their own backyard festivities to light fireworks in an open area away from anything that could catch fire and to keep a hose or bucket of water handy.

Other key safety points were to ensure fireworks were on level ground to avoid falling over, animals were secure and safe, only adults should light fireworks, and leave dud or damaged fireworks alone - especially if people have already tried to light them.

The Auckland/Northland region recorded its first fireworks-related incident for 2020 which occurred on Monday - the first day fireworks were on sale.

Fireworks can be sold only at registered locations throughout New Zealand and only to people aged 18 or over. Sales must cease by 11.59pm on Thursday.

National advisor fire risk management Todd O'Donoghue called for a nationwide improvement on last year's "disappointing Guy Fawkes".

"Between November 2 and November 9, 2019, our crews attended 237 fireworks-related callouts - the highest number for the corresponding period since 2015."

The callouts involved large fires caused by fireworks in Palmerston North and Auckland, as well as people shooting fireworks from cars and at people or structures.

"We'd like to not have a repeat of that this Guy Fawkes," O'Donoghue said.

Keeping animals safe is a call strongly echoed by the SPCA, which has recently presented its case to ban the private sale and use of fireworks directly to the Parliamentary Select Committee. The committee decided to reject the proposed restrictions on fireworks.

Marketing and communications coordinator Paige Janssen said every year SPCA was inundated with firework-related calls reporting injured and frightened animals, missing pets, and "occasional" animal abuse.

"We really encourage people to attend controlled public fireworks displays rather than using fireworks at home. Otherwise, we ask those planning firework displays on their properties to consider speaking to their neighbours, or leaving a note in their letterbox, so that those with pets and other animals can prepare accordingly."

SPCA advice was to plan ahead and create a strategy for animals, Janssen said.

"We recommend creating a safe space in your home that is comforting place for your pet to hide, such as a covered crate, igloo or box, preferably away from windows or doors, where they can retreat to."

Janssen recommended closing curtains or blinds to reduce outside noise or play music to mask the sound of fireworks.

The Whangārei Lions Fireworks Spectacular 2020 annual fundraiser is at Semenoff Stadium on Saturday. Gates open at 6pm; tickets are available from Eventfinda.co.nz or there are limited gate sales.