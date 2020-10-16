Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Climate report's warning brings new possibilities for Northland

5 minutes to read

Hugh Rose is urging Northlanders to grow more tropical fruits such as bananas as climate change drives temperatures up. Photo / Imran Ali

Imran Ali is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

A dire warning about the impacts of rising temperatures, including the frequency of droughts and wildfires, presents Northland with a golden opportunity to venture into growing more tropical fruits.

The Atmosphere and Climate Report 2020

