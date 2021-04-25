Northland ex-serviceman recalls East Timor, Solomons peacekeeping stints

Whangārei's Manu Tuhoro served in East Timor and the Solomon Islands before quitting the New Zealand Army. Photo / Tania Whyte

Manu Tuhoro had never heard of East Timor until he was selected to be among the first batch of Kiwi soldiers to provide peacekeeping on the island country more than two decades ago.

The Northland father of three was partly inspired by his father and grandfather, who had both served in the New Zealand Army but after two overseas missions, he quit because he couldn't devote enough time to his young family.

He was among hundreds of Northlanders who proudly wore their service medals on during the Anzac Day parade in Whangārei.

The 42-year-old was deployed to East Timor in September 1999 and served nine months securing key infrastructure, working alongside Australian personnel, while tension was brewing between pro-Indonesian and East Timorese partisans.

"When we got there, it was really tense. I was only 21, patrolling the streets of Dili at night with night-vision equipment, and wondering if I'd come in conflict with the warring factions."

Less than two years after returning from East Timor, Tuhoro was sent to the Solomon Islands under a regional assistance mission to keep peace.

"I served four months and after that mission, got tired of going away and missing my family so I quit."

Tuhoro was born in Wellington and spent time in Ruapehu, where his father served in the army.

Back in those days, he never used to go to Anzac Day commemorations— a decision he now regrets.

"It didn't click until I served. My kids come along though. They love being a part of it. I think there's huge interest now because there more awareness, more inclusiveness and it's more meaningful," he said.

Robin and Diana Cochrane with friend Jimmy Joyce at the RSA in Whangārei after Anzac Day commemorations. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei groundsman Luke Mitchell also came along because his son, who attends Hurupaki Primary School, was part of the Anzac Day parade to Laurie Hall Park.

"I haven't been to one for a while, got out of the habit after living overseas but I think my son will make me come. He set his alarm last night."