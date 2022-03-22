Top Energy replacing a pole destroyed in a crash. There have been more than 200 instances of vehicles hitting power poles and other Northland electricity infrastructure in the past two years

Northland's electricity lines companies have launched a campaign to educate people on the often unseen dangers of electricity, after more than 200 power poles and other electricity infrastructure were hit in two years.

Northpower and Top Energy have launched a three-month public safety campaign they hope will help people better understand the dangers of electricity, while also encouraging them to be more aware when working or playing around electricity assets.

The 'Just think - Does it look right?' campaign will help to lift awareness of electricity safety. Both companies have ongoing concerns around the number of 'near misses' around electricity assets recently.

Their other concern is ensuring people remember to never go near downed powerlines because they could still be live and could cause electrocution, and even death.

Over the past two years, Northpower has recorded more than 130 incidents where damage has been caused by third parties such as vehicles or construction work hitting power poles, pillars and transformers, resulting in power outages.

Cyclone Dovi recently showed how important it is to keep trees clear of powerlines as more than 30 outages were caused by trees falling into Northpower lines during this weather event. Outages caused by trees can often be lengthy as vegetation crews need to deal with the fallen tree before repairs can begin on the lines.

Top Energy, the Far North's electricity lines company, has recorded 72 third party incidents on its network the past two years, including vehicles versus power poles, machine contacts, third parties feeling trees or vegetation, along with 184 lines damage or power interruptions caused by trees during the same period. Cyclone Dovi caused 54 outages.

"The aim of this campaign is to let our community know the right and wrong things to do around electricity and our electricity assets. This is about protecting adults and children alike as we all have a part to play," Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw said.

"When it comes to electricity, if you think something is too close then it most likely is. Equally, there is danger in what you can't see and people are still taking too many risks - like putting containers, buildings and other structures too close to powerlines and hitting powerlines and cables with machinery.''

Northpower Network general manager Josie Boyd said the partnership with Top Energy is about preventing people being hurt.

"People should always take an overly cautious approach and phone Top Energy (0800 867 363, 0800 TOP ENERGY) or Northpower (0800-10-40-40) if they have doubts about whether they should continue what they are doing, or if they are unsure whether there might be underground cables."

To stay safe around electricity, people should never dig within five metres of a power pole and must always stay at least four metres away from powerlines.