Northland Regional Council's head office in Whangārei.

Limiting councillor numbers to ensure adequate remuneration is not the best way to approach a representation review the Local Government Commission has told Northland Regional Council.

The commission (LGC) on Friday released its decision on how the NRC's political representation will look at the next elections. The decision came after a March 21 representation review hearing.

"While we appreciate that remuneration levels are a concern for many councils, we are not convinced that capping councillor numbers to maintain remuneration levels will ensure more effective representation in the form of a broader range of candidates," LGC chairman Brendan Duffy said.

"In our view, a representation review is not the appropriate mechanism for addressing councillor remuneration," he said.

NRC's October 2021 final proposal for how its political representation will look for October's local government elections is to proceed unchanged by the commission hearing decision.

It is to have nine councillors, 20 per cent fewer than the current 11. These nine will represent an electoral population of 194,500.

The commission looked at the number, boundaries and names of the proposed constituencies along with the proposed number of councillors for each constituency.

"We have some reservations on the council's review process. In addition to a focus on effective decision-making rather than effective representation, the council appears to have considered the number of members as the key factor underpinning the review, Duffy said.

"We take this opportunity to highlight that it is communities of interest rather than a preferred number of councillors that should form the basis on which fair and effective representation is considered. We strongly recommend that the council's next review includes a clear demonstration that this is the approach it has taken."

He said NRC's consultation document ahead of it final proposal outlined the reasons for nine councillors included ensuring remuneration was at a sufficient level to make being a councillor a viable career option. Adequate remuneration would attract younger age groups and people from all backgrounds, NRC said.

The Remuneration Authority allocates councils a pool of money which they then divide between the number of councillors.

NRC's population includes 47,610 people for the first time shifting into the new region-wide Te Raki Māori constituency. There will be 146,900 people in the eight general constituencies. NRC's nine councillors will be elected from eight constituencies which are in many cases very different geographically from those currently in place. Seven of the nine will be elected to represent the seven general constituencies (one from each) with two from the single region-wide Māori constituency.

The eight new constituencies are: Te Raki Māori constituency, Far North General Constituency, Bay of Islands-Whangaroa General Constituency, Kaipara General Constituency, Mid North General Constituency, Coastal Central General Constituency, Whangārei Central General Constituency and Coastal South General Constituency.

Two appeals were received on NRC's proposal. They wanted the number of councillors increased to better ensure effective representation and expressed concern proposed general constituencies' number and boundaries did not ensure effective representation of communities of interest.

Both appellants proposed alternative representation arrangements - one for retaining the current nine constituencies and electing nine general constituency councillors and the other for a single district-wide general constituency. These were considered and rejected by the hearing commissioners.

"Having heard the council's explanation of the region's communities of interest at the hearing, we are satisfied that the proposed constituency boundaries group the region's communities of interest appropriately, " Duffy said.

"As a result, we consider that the proposed number of members and constituency boundaries can provide effective representation for the region's communities of interest, subject to the additional mechanisms outlined by the council chair.

"In our view, the governance structure's inclusion of working parties... and support for councillors covering geographically large and/or isolated constituencies, are key to ensuring effective representation."

■ Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air