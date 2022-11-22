A Northland police officer who allegedly shoplifted from a supermarket was not charged.

A Northland police officer who allegedly shoplifted from a supermarket was not charged.

No charges have been laid against a Northland police officer who was alleged to have shoplifted from a supermarket on multiple occasions and who resigned while an investigation was under way.

A former police officer in Northland tipped off The Northern Advocate about a criminal investigation into an allegation an officer, based in Whangārei, shoplifted from a supermarket.

Relieving Northland Police district commander Inspector Justin Rogers confirmed an investigation was undertaken and that the organisation took allegations about the conduct of its staff very seriously.

“The officer was suspended from duty while the investigation was carried out and it was established the total value of items stolen amounted to $131.

“A decision was made not to lay a charge. Police took into consideration the level of offending, personal circumstances, and alternative resolutions in coming to the decision. This is also in line with our approach to first-time offending.”

Rogers said while no charges were laid, the officer received a written warning and was trespassed from the supermarket for two years.

The officer also paid reparations to the supermarket, he said.

“During the investigation process, the officer resigned from Police. As is standard procedure, Police Professional Conduct and the Independent Police Conduct Authority were notified of the matter at the time.”

He said the IPCA was satisfied with the action taken by police in this matter.

The IPCA confirmed it oversaw the police investigation.

“Police conducted an investigation which resulted in an appropriate outcome for the shopkeeper. The officer resigned from Police before the employment process could conclude. The authority is satisfied with the actions taken by Police,” the IPCA said.

Police Association president Chris Cahill declined to comment on the case.

Retail crime such as shoplifting is costing New Zealand an estimated $1 billion a year, according to Retail NZ.

Northland Chamber of Commerce president Tim Robinson said it was always disappointing when offenders were not held to account for their actions, particularly when a business has incurred a loss as a result of the offence.

Commenting on the police’s decision not to charge the officer, Robinson said: “This contributes to a poor perception of NZ Police and our justice system. It also raises big questions about the Government’s commitment to law and order, and a commitment to enabling businesses to operate successfully, something many businesses do not believe that the current Government is doing.”

He doesn’t believe enough is being done to address crimes such as shoplifting, which is a common problem across Northland.

“Virtually every retailer experiences it in some form or another. NorthChamber does not have accurate data on the actual extent, as many businesses do not have stock management systems that give a true picture of volume being stolen,” Robinson said.