Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland cop who allegedly shoplifted from supermarket not charged

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read
A Northland police officer who allegedly shoplifted from a supermarket was not charged.

A Northland police officer who allegedly shoplifted from a supermarket was not charged.

No charges have been laid against a Northland police officer who was alleged to have shoplifted from a supermarket on multiple occasions and who resigned while an investigation was under way.

A former police officer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate