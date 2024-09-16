Northland comes up short in epic showdown against Auckland

Rivez Reihana played in what was an epic contest at Semenoff Stadium in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC Round 6 clash.

In the end, Northland huffed and puffed and left everything on the field. Referee Ben O’Keeffe’s ruling that Rivez Reihana knocked the ball on the tryline on the hooter felt like a dagger through the heart of Northland players and fans.

It was an epic contest at Semenoff Stadium and despite the hosts coming up short 17-24 in this Bunnings Warehouse NPC Round 6 clash on Sunday, the Taniwha were not deterred by the big names Auckland rolled out.

Northland had a good measure of All Black Patrick Tuipulotu, former All Black Angus Ta’avao, Bryce Heem and skipper Harry Plummer in almost every facet of play but particularly in defence for a large tranche of the first half.

Although having any number of players with the x-factor, Auckland otherwise looked capable but not deadly. Useful but with flaws but they hung in there and got the job done.

This match could have swayed either way. Reihana’s relatively easy conversation hitting the upright, Brady Rush bolting down the midfield off a grubber but getting isolated in the tackle inside Auckland’s 22 and Nathan Salmon being held up on the tryline saved the visitors from an embarrassing loss.