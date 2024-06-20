Whangārei District Council councillor Marie Olsen uses her cellphone after this morning's power cut plunged Te Iwitahi council chambers into near darkness. Photo / Susan Botting/ LDR

Northland Civil Defence is working with power companies to ensure limited supply is distributed to hospitals, telecommunications other essential services as limited power returns to some parts of the region.

Northland’s power went out at 11am today as a major main trunk break at Glorit west of Wellsford hit home in the North.

Northland Civil Defence spokesman Zach Woods said there had been regular meetings to help facilitate these provisions across the region.

Major providers of power, telecommunications, local infrastructure and more are part of Northland Civil Defence’s Lifelines group, which has been in close communications during the electricity outage.

Woods said major telecommunications providers were looking at adding extra generation supply to key cellphone towers.

New Zealand's northernmost traffic lights- in Bay of Islands' Paihia - were out of action in Thursday's Northland power cut. Photo / Jenny Ling

Northland Civil Defence set up a regional-level emergency co-ordination centre about 11.30am on Thursday. Whangārei District Council (WDC), Far North District Council (FNDC) and Kaipara District Council (KDC) have all set up their own district-level emergency operations centres (EOCs).

The last time Northland’s full two-tier emergency response structure was set up was for Cyclone Gabrielle.

Woods said power was coming back in patches across the region.

Power will be restored to main centres first.

Rural areas without power will not have this restored until the main power feed has been restored.

Northland Civil Defence was working with Transpower, Northpower and Top Energy to look at where limited returning power was distributed.

Woods said the situation was evolving.

A police officer controls the traffic on Whangarei’s Bank St, Kamo Rd, Mill Rd intersection after a major power outage. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Civil defence had been set up as a precautionary measure, he said.

Woods said there was as yet no answer on when the power would fully return to Northland.

Local Democracy Reporting Northland understands Te Whatu Ora is working with power, hospice and care workers to provide power to those who require urgent care and support.

Local sourcing of generators to support critical lifelines and rural communities is also under way.

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson said residents with particular health needs requiring electricity should make sure to contact their local provider.

A WDC EOC spokesperson said people should stay out of creeks, rivers and the Whangārei Harbour as there was a risk of sewage contamination.

“The pumps that move sewage through our pipes to the wastewater treatment plant have been out during the power cut. This means holding tanks will be filling and they may overflow into waterways,” the spokesperson said.

Some but not all Whangārei residents would have power restored.

Most households should have water but some would still be without water or experiencing low water pressure.

“If you are currently unable to access water and need to have water available urgently please contact the council.”

Meanwhile, FNDC’s EOC spokesperson said local residents should conserve power.

The Far North EOC was set up at 4pm and work was being done to consider the overall impact on the district.

Northland Civil Defence’s Woods said Northlanders could do a range of things to help make it easier and stay safe during the power cut.

Conserve drinking water

Flush the toilet only when needed to reduce pressure on sewerage systems

Conserve cellphone batteries

Use torches and batteries rather than matches if power is still off overnight

Don’t shift outdoor patio heaters inside to use indoors

Refrain from opening the fridge and freezer unless necessary to retain cooling and avoid food spoiling or defrosting

Listen to the radio for official updates.





