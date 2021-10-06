Northland charity seeks compensation after dealing with NZ Post 'nightmare service'

Kerikeri's Rob Buchanan spent $146 on postage to send 96 hearing aids to deaf people in Uganda only for the package to be returned. Photo / NZME

Kerikeri's Rob Buchanan spent $146 on postage to send 96 hearing aids to deaf people in Uganda only for the package to be returned. Photo / NZME

A Northland charity is seeking compensation for a "nightmare" experience with NZ Post.

Rob Buchanan, who runs Mend, a Kerikeri-based charity that helps people with disabilities in Asia and Africa access artificial limbs and hearing aids, spent $146 on postage to send 96 hearing aids to deaf people in Uganda.

However, the parcel never got to its destination; instead it was sent back as "dangerous goods" even though there were no batteries inside.

NZ Post has apologised after Buchanan had a "less than ideal experience" with the state-owned enterprise and offered to organise a refund for the postage.

"We will also have one of our staff members work on a solution with this customer for sending of hearing aids in the future as we understand the importance of the work charities do," a spokesperson said.

But Buchanan remains incensed by the struggle to get his money back, particularly the amount of time spent on hold when phoning the 0800 customer service number, and repeated emails that got him nowhere.

He is seeking an extra $250 as a donation to the charity "as an ex gratia payment for all my emails and time and waste of energy waiting for so long on the phone" and has taken the matter up with the Ombudsman.

He wants the phone number to be accessible to the public and to be called back within a reasonable timeframe.

"They have to provide a service so we the public aren't put on hold for hours and hours because they don't want to talk to you.

"It's like a vicious circle, you call the 0800 number and they don't answer.

"I'm pretty tolerant. I deal with India, Nepal, Kenya and Tanzania customs all round the world but NZ Post is right up there with obfuscation.

"They've created a nightmare service."

Buchanan usually travels to hearing-impaired schools and rehabilitation centres once a year to help facilitate people with disabilities to be fitted with mobility equipment.

Over the 30 years Mend has been running, he's given out around 3000 donated hearing aids to adults and youth in countries including Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Nepal, India and the Philippines.

But in May, due to Covid, he posted them, and the package was returned because there were "five little batteries" inside.

"Out retired helper went through the packet, repacked them and sent them off in June.

"The parcel was returned saying dangerous goods.

"We couldn't believe it, because she checked them thoroughly and there were no batteries in it."

The NZ Post spokesperson said there are strict guidelines that must be adhered to when sending electronic devices that contain lithium batteries, which includes hearing aids.

"These types of electronic devices can only be sent using the international express courier service – and must be accompanied by paperwork," she said.

"It is important customers understand their legal obligations as a sender of dangerous goods and the approval processes required for us to transport dangerous goods on their behalf.

"Safety within our network is key and we encourage all customers to check our website before sending items."