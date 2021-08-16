Northland cases of highly contagious virus RSV fall

Whangārei Hospital's children's ward is returning to normal occupancy levels after a fall in the number of cases of the highly contagions RSV virus. Photo / Tania Whyte

Keeping your baby safe:

If you, your baby or child are sick, stay home until symptoms have gone.

Stay away from people who have coughs and colds.

Wash your hands well and often.

Cough and sneeze into your elbows, carefully throw away dirty tissues.

Do not share cups, glasses or cutlery.

Practice physical distancing.

Shared toys should be washed in warm water and detergent at the end of the day, or if they are sneezed on or mouthed.

If you are concerned, seek advice from your GP or call Healthline any time for free on 0800 611 116. In an emergency always call 111.

For more information about what parents can do if their child is sick go to: www.northlanddhb.org.nz/your-health/health-resources/child-health/colds-and-flu-what-to-do-if-you-child-is-sick/

A highly contagious respiratory virus that can causes major issues for babies is on the decline in Northland, after hitting a peak of 20 cases as day.

The number of babies being struck by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Northland is down to five cases a day after peaking last month and seeing the region's hospitals experiencing some of the highest occupancy levels to date.

There were no positive cases of RSV in April and one in May. But in May, Jeanette Wedding, general manager Rural, Family and Community Health at Northland District Health Board (NDHB) said there were 38 positive cases in June, from 183 tests taken, and 395 positive cases in July from 754 tests.

However, until Friday NDHB has recorded 53 positive cases in August, from 250 tests.

''RSV has reduced from the peak of (more than) 20 cases per day in mid-July down to five cases or less per day in the last 12 days,'' Wedding said.

''There are early indications that the acuity on our Whangārei Hospital children's ward is returning to expected winter levels after approximately seven weeks of being under unusually significant pressure.''

The huge rise in RSV cases caused major issues across the country, clogging up emergency wards and ICUs.

In Northland, Whangārei Hospital put temporary alterations in place for their visitor policies for the Te Kotuku (maternity ward), Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) and the children's ward (Ward 2). It restricted visitors to both parents or primary caregivers of a child during the day, and only one parent or a primary caregiver staying overnight, with no other visitors allowed including siblings.

Wedding said the visitors policy will be now be reviewed at the end of this week.

RSV symptoms include cough, fever, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, tiredness, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. The virus hits babies in particular, with many ending up in intensive care units or needing oxygen to help them breathe.