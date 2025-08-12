Advertisement
Northland businesses brace for price increases with surcharge ban

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Abby Semb doesn't charge surcharges at the Village Cafe in Kerikeri, instead her business absorbs the cost of bank fees. Photo / Jenny Ling

Northlanders will have to steel themselves for yet another price hike when the Government’s surcharge ban comes into play.

That’s what some Northland retailers and business leaders believe after the recent Government announcement that will see surcharges on in-store card payments banned from next May.

The change will

