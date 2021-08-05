Northland Bowls: NZ Bowls CEO Mark Cameron to visit Northland

The chief executive of Bowls New Zealand, Mark Cameron, will be in Northland next week. Photo / Supplied

The chief executive of Bowls New Zealand, Mark Cameron, will be in Northland next week. Photo / Supplied

Next Tuesday the Northland Centre will be having a visit from the chief executive of Bowls New Zealand, Mark Cameron, who will give an update on activities in bowls.

This meeting will be held at Kensington Bowling Club commencing at 6pm. All interested are invited to attend and are welcome to bring your queries.

The Annual General Meeting of the Northland Coaching Association will be held at Kensington Bowling Club on August 15 at 10am.

All coaches and trainees and those interested in this area of bowls are asked to attend.

Entries are now being accepted for the annual prize-giving and awards day for the mini-tournament starting at 9.20am. Bowling attire please and entry is free.

Please contact gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz for an entry or phone 0273298011. Only 16 entries will be received.

Next season's handbook proofs are now at printers and the handbooks will be available for pickup on August 29.