Northland bowls: Busy month ahead for Northland bowlers

Northland's bowlers are in for a busy month.

The Centre open pairs for men and women are next on the list of open tournaments to be played on the weekend of October 16-17.

Entries received to date are listed below and if your name is not here please enter by our website, email address, entry form in handbook.

Men: Reader/Smith; Herbert/Lyddiard, McMurchy/Roberts, Bush/Thorburn, Price/Shotter; VanHaaften/Seddon, John/Yanko; Bowick/Dunn; Judson/Young; Jellick/Edmondson; Haslam/Milich; Mitchell/Bint; Ridling/Fraser.

Women: Budge/Murray; Seddon/Hopper; Strawbridge/Rokstad/ Haslam/Stirling; Neeley/Thurgood; Yovich/Cooper; Attwood/Spratt; Klomp/Renes; Sarjeant/Lineham.

The centre's 2020-21 prizegiving and awards presentation (postponed earlier in the season) will be held at the Kamo Bowling Club on October 25, commencing at 2pm. Bowling attire please.

The first representative fixture of the season scheduled for Sunday has been transferred to November 7 at North Harbour, because the Auckland region is still in lockdown level 3.

Premier 1 and 2 men and women and 1-5 year men and women will compete.

Club fixtures for the week:

Saturday: Leigh; Arapohue Classic 2M and 2W; Onerahi AC Triples.

Tuesday: Kamo 4 bowl Men's Pairs; Waipū Women Pairs.

Wednesday: Mangawhai MX Triples; Maungatapere AC Triples

Friday: One Tree Pt AC Triples.