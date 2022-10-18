Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northland artist Lester Hall calls it quits after 'sustained and nasty attacks'

Jenny Ling
6 mins to read
Northland artist Lester Hall is closing his Kerikeri art studio and removing Māori influences from his controversial artworks. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Northland artist Lester Hall is calling it quits, saying he has been cancelled by people who say that as a Pākehā artist he shouldn't use Māori symbolism in his work.

Hall said he is closing

