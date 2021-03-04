Northern Advocate's daily readership soars by 5000 every day to 32,000

The Northern Advocate's readership has soared with average daily readership now 32,000 - a 32 per cent increase on the 26,000 average daily readership for 2019.

A newspaper's success is often linked to its readership numbers and 2020 has proved a hugely successful year for the Northern Advocate with its readership soaring.

The average daily readership of the Northern Advocate is now 32,000 - a massive 32 per cent increase on the 26,000 average daily readership for 2019.

The figures, released by Nielsen, show that during the uncertainty of the Covid-19 global pandemic Northlanders wanted informative, trusted and quality journalism - basically news they could rely on to give them information they needed.

Advocate editor Rachel Ward said the result is recognition of the great work produced by the newspaper's journalists, but also shows that the Advocate is still relevant and people look to it for their news.

Ward said the Advocate's readers need to be thanked for their increasing support, which allows the newspaper to continue to produce great stories for its community.

Meanwhile, the NZ Herald's weekly brand readership has surged past the magic 2 million mark – and readership of the Weekend Herald newspaper alone is at an 18-year high.

The extraordinary news events of the past 12 months have seen audiences turn to the NZ Herald in record numbers online and in print.

The latest news readership insights by Nielsen show more than 2.1 million New Zealanders engage with the Herald each week.

Daily NZ Herald print newspaper readership is now at 612,000 – a 35 per cent year-on-year increase and its highest in 17 years.