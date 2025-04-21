It’s been 10 years since the tīeke, or North Island saddleback, was returned to the Bay of Islands. Credit / Darren Markin

Bird lovers in the Bay of Islands are celebrating 10 years since the tīeke, or North Island saddleback, was returned to the bay after an absence of more than a century.

Between March and May 2015, 80 tīeke were transported from Mauimua/Lady Alice Island, and Tiritiri Matangi, and released onto the islands of Urupukapuka and Moturua in the eastern Bay of Islands.

The translocations were part of Project Island Song, a partnership between Te Rawhiti hapū, Ngāti Kuta and Patukeha, the Department of Conservation, and community group the Guardians of the Bay of Islands, set up to reverse the declining health of ecosystems across seven islands in the bay.

General manager Laura Rumsey said 10 years on, the tīeke are thriving.

“We’re delighted to celebrate this milestone in the restoration of the islands of ,.