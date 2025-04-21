Advertisement
North Island Saddleback thrive in Bay of Islands, marking 10 years since reintroduction

Northern Advocate
It’s been 10 years since the tīeke, or North Island saddleback, was returned to the Bay of Islands. Credit / Darren Markin

Bird lovers in the Bay of Islands are celebrating 10 years since the tīeke, or North Island saddleback, was returned to the bay after an absence of more than a century.

Between March and May 2015, 80 tīeke were transported from Mauimua/Lady Alice Island, and Tiritiri Matangi, and released onto the islands of Urupukapuka and Moturua in the eastern Bay of Islands.

The translocations were part of Project Island Song, a partnership between Te Rawhiti hapū, Ngāti Kuta and Patukeha, the Department of Conservation, and community group the Guardians of the Bay of Islands, set up to reverse the declining health of ecosystems across seven islands in the bay.

General manager Laura Rumsey said 10 years on, the tīeke are thriving.

“We’re delighted to celebrate this milestone in the restoration of the islands of ,.

“Thanks to the continued pest-free status of the islands, tīeke populations have become well-established on both Urupukapuka and Moturua, and visitors walking in the bush on either island are now very likely to be greeted by these charismatic birds and their distinctive calls.”

Tīeke are a notable success story of New Zealand conservation.

Highly vulnerable to predation by rats and stoats, by the early 1900s, tīeke had been reduced to a single population of a few hundred birds on Taranga / Hen Island off the coast of Bream Bay.

Thanks to a series of translocations from the 1960s onwards, there are now 18 island populations, with six more within predator-fenced mainland sanctuaries, and an estimated total population size of more than 7000.

The tīeke is one of seven animal species reintroduced to Ipipiri by Project Island Song since 2012, with 13 more identified for future releases.

The project is currently running an online raffle to raise funds to keep the islands pest-free and support the return of more taonga species.

Prizes are a two-night luxury stay at Eagles Nest in Kororāreka / Russell, a private sunset yacht cruise with Cool Change Charters, and a light pendant designed by David Trubridge.

“Putting these into a raffle provides a great opportunity for people to support our local wildlife, and give themselves the chance to win some fantastic prizes,” Rumsey said.

Raffle tickets are available to purchase until May 2 at projectislandsong.co.nz/win.

