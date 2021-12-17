Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Non-Māori biggest obstacle to Northland reaching 90% vax target, figures show

3 minutes to read
A big effort by Māori health providers - such as Te Whānau o Waipareira, here giving a jab to James Ashby of Kaikohe - has led to a dramatic lift in Māori vaccination rates in recent weeks. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A big effort by Māori health providers - such as Te Whānau o Waipareira, here giving a jab to James Ashby of Kaikohe - has led to a dramatic lift in Māori vaccination rates in recent weeks. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Northern Advocate

Non-Māori now significantly outnumber Māori among Northlanders who have not yet been vaccinated.

Northland's high Māori population is often cited as one of the reasons for the region's relatively low vaccine uptake — and the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.