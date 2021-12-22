Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Far North cafe owner's plea to Government after death threats

5 minutes to read
Cathryn Baragwanath, owner of 39 Gillies Cafe in Kawakawa, makes an emotional plea for Government ministers to help businesses experiencing abuse because of traffic light system restrictions. Video / Cathryn Baragwanath

Cathryn Baragwanath, owner of 39 Gillies Cafe in Kawakawa, makes an emotional plea for Government ministers to help businesses experiencing abuse because of traffic light system restrictions. Video / Cathryn Baragwanath

By
Karina Cooper

Multimedia journalist

Death threats from an unvaccinated customer drove a Kawakawa cafe owner and her wife to flee their home in fear.

39 Gillies St cafe owner Cathryn Baragwanath (Ngāti Hine) made a tearful plea on social

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid