Covid 19 coronavirus: More Northlanders eligible for booster shot from early January

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the vaccine rollout for children aged 5-11. Photo / Mark Mitchell

More Northlanders will be eligible for their booster shot from January after the Government yesterday announced it was shortening the time between people's second and third vaccine dose from six to four months.

The public health measure will come into force in early January, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said, without giving an exact date yet.

He said all evidence suggests that Omicron is the most transmissible variant of the virus yet and emerging data indicates three doses of the Pfizer vaccine provide better protection.

Omicron has spread across at least 70 countries globally, with 22 cases detected in New Zealand's managed isolation facilities.

Eligible border and health workers are required to get the booster dose.

Hipkins said the Government will reach more rapidly into remote communities to ensure vulnerable groups, including Māori, are protected before winter.

Eighty-eight per cent of Northlanders had their first vaccine dose and 83 per cent have had their second shot.

There were no new community cases reported in the region yesterday and four active cases remain. One person is currently in Whangārei ICU with Covid-19.

Northland District Health Board senior responsible officer for the Northland Covid-19 vaccination programme Jeanette Wedding. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland District Health Board senior responsible officer for the Northland Covid-19 vaccination programme, Jeanette Wedding, said vaccinations won't be paused over the holidays.

"There will be a reduction in the number of vaccination outlets operating over the Christmas/New Year break.

"Vaccination clinics are closed on the statutory holidays and are operating with reduced hours until January 10.

"There will be other vaccination providers operating during the holidays – a full list can be found on the Northland DHB website," Wedding said.

For those who are travelling over the summer period and become infected with Covid-19, it is advised to find out where nearest testing centre is located and to consider self-isolation options.

If people have travelled to their holiday destination on public transport, for example by ferry or plane, they will likely have to isolate at that location.

The Ministry of Health requires people who have received a positive test result to self-isolate and wait for a healthcare worker to contact them and discuss further steps.

Isolation time in the community for fully vaccinated virus cases is now 10 days if the person is symptom-free for 72 hours at the end of that isolation period.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people have to isolate for 14 days and be symptom-free for the final 72 hours.

Close household contacts of infected people also have to isolate.

NDHB advises everyone to be Covid-prepared in case of infection and says stocking up on essential groceries and prescription medicine is key.

"Avoid panic buying. Add a few extra items every time you shop," it says on the NDHB website.

Their shopping list includes non-perishables and preserved foods such as rice, pasta, pasta sauces, pet food, long-life milk and baking supplies.

Stocking up on hygiene and cleaning products like toilet paper, soap, feminine hygiene products, laundry detergent and rubbish bags is also recommended.

Vaccination clinics are closed on statutory holidays and are operating with reduced hours until January 10. Photo / Michael Cunningham

To help people through the course of the infection, NDHB says to buy a thermometer, fever-reducing medication, face masks and tissues.

Entertainment is also recommended to get people through the long isolation: books, games, TV shows, music and activities for children are on the NDHB list.

If people cannot isolate at home, the district health board advises making alternative arrangements for children, animals or other dependents who are under care and writing a household plan with daily chores and sharing it with family, friends or neighbours.

Cabinet yesterday also confirmed the vaccination rollout to children aged 5 to 11, beginning on January 17.

Health professionals would be reaching out to communities to provide "vital information to parents", Hipkins said.

He said the vaccination of children will always be a choice for parents.

Children need two doses of the vaccine to be fully protected. It is recommended that these are given at least eight weeks apart.

No cases of myocarditis and pericarditis - rare but serious side effects of the Pfizer vaccine - were detected during clinical trials with children, "however it is important to be aware of the symptoms for all ages who are vaccinated", the Government advised.

While NDHB wasn't able to provide any details yet, the paediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine will likely be available at all of Northland's vaccination clinics, Māori health providers and general practices.