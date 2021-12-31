Māori outpacing non-Māori in Northland's vaccination race

The number of Māori getting vaccinated - such as Heke Kopa, seen here at Ōtangarei Rugby Club - continues to outstrip the number of non-Māori. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The number of Māori getting vaccinated - such as Heke Kopa, seen here at Ōtangarei Rugby Club - continues to outstrip the number of non-Māori. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The number of Māori getting their first jab in Northland continues to outstrip the figure for non-Māori, latest Health Ministry figures show.

In the second half of December, 639 Māori received their first dose of Covid vaccine in Northland compared with 564 non-Māori.

Specific figures for Pākehā were not available but if the figures for Pasifika people are subtracted, 512 people who were neither Māori nor Pasifika got their first jab during that period.

Overall 88 per cent of Northlanders have had at least one dose compared with 83 per cent of Māori in Tai Tokerau.

The figure for Pasifika people in Northland is a whopping 97 per cent.

While the low vaccination rate for Māori has been cited as one of the reasons for keeping Northland in the red traffic light setting, earlier this month the Advocate revealed the actual number of unvaxxed Pākehā is significantly higher than the number of unvaxxed Māori in the North.

That gap has continued to widen since mid-December.

As of December 30 10,211 non-Māori had not been vaccinated.

The figure for Māori was 8531.

The number of Pasifika people who had not had their first jab was just 99.

According to ministry data, Northland's total eligible population is 161,230, of whom 50,488 are Māori.

Since mid-December the number of unvaccinated Māori has dropped by 7 per cent while the decrease for non-Māori was 5 per cent.

Overall Northland's vaccination rate remains the lowest in the country. The next lowest regions, Tairāwhiti and Whanganui, are on 91 per cent.

As of 11.59pm on December 30 Northland is the only region still stuck in the red traffic light setting, which means tougher restrictions on the numbers of people who can visit cafes, bars, and public events.

Meanwhile, Northlanders aged 18-plus who had their second dose at least four months ago will be able to get booster shots at some walk-in sites, pharmacies and GP clinics from January 5.

Anyone who had their second shot more than six months ago is already eligible for a booster.

From January 17 it will be possible to book boosters online at BookMyVaccine.nz.

Anyone who can't book online can call the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26 between 8am and 8pm daily.

The Health Ministry says healthcare and border workers are its priority for booster doses, along with the elderly, kaumātua and people in residential care.

In December the ministry reduced the recommended interval for vaccine boosters from at least six months to at least four months.