Nitro Circus coming back to Northland in 2022 with high octane action

The Nitro Circus stars wowed a sold-out crowd when they performed in Whangārei in 2017. The circus and its stars will be back again in February.

Five years after selling out Whangārei's main stadium, high octane stunt riders from Nitro Circus will be back in the city next year.

And those who attend will be the first in the world to see the new Nitro Circus show.

Featuring daredevil motorbike riding - and a few non-motor machines like shopping trolleys, skateboards and a lounge chair - Nitro Circus wowed a crowd of 13,000 people packed into the then Toll Stadium when it last visited the city in February 2017.

The show will be back in New Zealand next year, after a three-year absence, and will start its national tour at Semenoff Stadium on Friday, February 4. Tickets for the event go on sale on November 12, through Ticketek.

Whangārei District Council venues and events manager Carina de Graaf said after the huge success of the 2017 show, she was thrilled to have secured another Nitro Circus event for Northland this summer.

"The last show attracted over 13,000 people and it was great to see so many people from right across Northland come and enjoy the family-friendly spectacle,'' she said.

"This event will once again provide a huge boost to our district with thousands of visitors expected in Northland over the long weekend and will give the community something exciting to look forward to in the new year after what has been some pretty challenging times."

Andy Zeiss celebrates as Cam Sinclair is about to land his bike with three volunteers aboard when Nitro Circus came to Whangārei in 2017.

The Whangārei event is part of a 15-city outdoor stadium trek across New Zealand and Australia.

Thrill One Sports & Entertainment - Nitro Circus' parent company - said the thrill-loving Nitro Circus crew will launch an all-new show theme in Whangārei as well that will then tour worldwide. This means Whangārei will be the first place to see the new show.

''2022 is primed to be one of the biggest years in Nitro Circus' 12-year touring history, with its global show count set to increase more than 33 per cent from 2019. The excitement kicks off in New Zealand, which has hosted some of Nitro Circus' biggest shows," the company said.

The face of Nitro Circus' 2022 world tour will be Sunshine Coast's Ryan Williams, one of action sports' biggest stars. The BMX and scooter champion, with seven titles to date from both Nitro World Games and X Games, is thrilled to ride in New Zealand once again.

Williams is one of the most decorated athletes in Nitro Circus, but he will face stiff competition from a trio of New Zealand's finest - Wellington BMX sensation Ellie Chew, Palmerston North's freestyle motocross world champion Levi Sherwood and Taupo's BMX quad-flip record holder Jed Mildon.

The action last time Nitro Circus came to Whangārei left many spectators open mouthed.

"I have toured the world with Nitro, but there is simply no crowd that goes as mad as my fellow Kiwis. It's always such a fun time showing the internationals our beautiful country and culture. Now, after three long years, we are all keen to put on a spectacular show for our New Zealand fans. I can't wait,'' Mildon said.

Nitro Circus has performed more than 360 shows in over 30 countries worldwide in stadiums, arenas and festivals with an exciting blend of action sports excitement, jaw-dropping stunts and outrageous fun.