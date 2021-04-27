Night works on busy stretch of Whangārei highway for next two weeks

Maunu Rd/SH14 will have asphalting done over the next two weeks from between Te Mai Rd and Highfield Way.

Maunu Rd/SH14 will have asphalting done over the next two weeks from between Te Mai Rd and Highfield Way.

SUP270421NADsealed.JPG

The stretch of Maunu Rd/SH14 that will undergo road works for the next two weeks.

Motorists travelling on a busy state highway in Whangārei at night can expect delays over the next two weeks while asphalting work is carried out on the road.

Two weeks of traffic management started yesterday on SH14 at Maunu Rd, while asphalting work is carried out to improve the road surface.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said contractors will be on site between Te Mai Rd and Highfield Way overnight from 7pm to 5am, in order to minimise disruption. However, no work will be undertaken between 5am on Saturday mornings and 7pm on Sunday nights.

Each night a separate, full-width section of the site will be completed, starting from the Hospital Rd intersection and moving westward towards the top of Maunu Hill.

Manual stop/go traffic controls will be in place while the work is undertaken. There will also be traffic management at the entrance to the highway from any side roads within the work zone of each section being worked on.

A temporary speed limit of 30km/h will apply within these work areas, and delays are expected.

The stretch of Maunu Rd/SH14 that will undergo roadworks for the next two weeks.

"Heavy machinery will be operating and will generate noise at times. The crew will endeavour to keep noise to a minimum and complete the work as quickly as possible," Waka Kotahi/NZTA Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult said.

Road users can expect temporary ramping to be in place to ease the transition between the newly laid, slightly higher surface and the original surface. Once fully completed, the new surface will mean safer journeys for all road users, she said.

Footpaths surrounding the work will remain in service. Cones and signage will be in place, and pedestrians will be escorted through the footpath adjacent to the site.

"Waka Kotahi is aware that this part of SH14 becomes congested during peak periods and is currently investigating minor improvement options to help optimise the movement of people through this corridor," Hori-Hoult said.

"There will be temporary road marking in place following these works while that investigation is carried out and before the final lane marking is applied."

All works are weather-dependent and may be postponed or cancelled at short notice.