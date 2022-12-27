Mason and Jake Chapman, L, from Maungatapere give the three-legged race a go and come away with a win at the Ngunguru Gala Day Photo / Michael Cunningham

Mason and Jake Chapman, L, from Maungatapere give the three-legged race a go and come away with a win at the Ngunguru Gala Day Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Ngunguru beachfront was packed with people enjoying everything from artisan stalls to good old-fashioned sack races as part of the Ngunguru Gala Day.

The long-running event, organised by the Tutukaka Coast Lions Club at Whale Tail Park, was thought to have attracted up to 3000 walk-throughs yesterday, helper and Tutukākā Market organiser Jo Roberts said.

She believed Tuesday’s gala was the biggest one yet.

Highlights of the day included a spin-the-wheel raffle with prizes donated from Mitre 10 Mega Whangārei, The Warehouse Whangārei, Whangārei’s Hunting & Fishing New Zealand, Northland Hospitality, Toots Timber & Hardware, Ngunguru Foodmart, Māra at Oceans, Ngunguru Motors, and Salt Air Cafe.

Face painting, bouncy castles, and even a classic egg and spoon race were all on offer for the kids.

Musicians James Fenwick and Aerial Roots from Coastal Sounds provided the soundtrack for the day as their live music played out across the estuary.

Roberts said the event was a good way to support local artists and the local Lions Club, who in turn do a lot of amazing work to support the community.





Click through to see the photos: