Ngāpuhi reaffirms sovereignty, despite it being a likely deal-breaker

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate
NZ First Minister Shane Jones joins Herald NOW to talk about trying to get a treaty settlement with Ngāpuhi and the future of regional government.

Ngāpuhi members are clear they have not, and will not, cede sovereignty to the Crown.

Despite being a likely deal-breaker for a Treaty settlement with the coalition Government, that was the resounding message from a hui in Whangārei on Wednesday with the hapū of New Zealand’s biggest iwi.

The at-times

