Ngāpuhi members are clear they have not, and will not, cede sovereignty to the Crown.
Despite being a likely deal-breaker for a Treaty settlement with the coalition Government, that was the resounding message from a hui in Whangārei on Wednesday with the hapū of New Zealand’s biggest iwi.
The at-timesfractious meeting of about 100 was held by Te Kotahitanga, an informal grouping of hapū volunteers spearheading Ngāpuhi’s negotiations.
On the subject of sovereignty, she pointed to the landmark 2014 Waitangi Tribunal report that found Ngāpuhi chiefs never agreed to give up their sovereignty when they signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840.
This finding was reiterated in a 2023 tribunal report, which urged the Government to return all Crown-owned land in Ngāpuhi’s tribal area.
Harris said the Government continued to ignore the reports, despite them coming after years of inquiry by the tribunal.
While there has been criticism of the decades it is taking to get a settlement for Ngāpuhi, Harris pointed to the Government changes over the years and different mandates required by negotiators.
“This is not our process. Any time the Crown gets up and walks away from the table, we’re left there and can’t continue.”
Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith said sovereignty lies with the people of New Zealand and anything else would be a fundamental constitutional change.
“We have said consistently that we’re open for conversations about what ‘tino rangatiratanga’ means in 2025, but we’re not prepared to make fundamental constitutional change through Treaty settlements,” he told the Northern Advocate.
“Sovereignty in New Zealand lies ultimately with the people of New Zealand who, in a democratic society, elect and can replace Parliament and the Executive. We have no plans to change that.”
It would also ensure a deal could be struck, rather than dragging out negotiations until at least 2040.
“I know my style of delivery and the idea may aggravate some of the hapū leaders but the time for unicorn kissing is over.”
Hui covers wide range of issues
Wednesday’s hui at Ngararatunua Marae, on Whangārei’s northern outskirts, covered a wide number of issues alongside Treaty negotiations.
MP and leader Hūhana Lyndon raised concerns that Ngāpuhi Investment Fund Tupu Tonu was becoming a de facto representative of Ngāpuhi - on issues such as NorthPort - when it did not represent the people.