2024 giant pumpkin winner Nelly Cullen with children Hazel and Korra.

Green-fingered Northlanders are being challenged to get planting in preparation for the second annual Mangakahia Road and Valley Giant Pumpkin Competition on April 12. Tītoki’s Nelly Cullen was this year’s winner with a 94kg pumpkin. Entry forms can be collected from The Old Parakao Store Café and Titoki General Store, or thehobbitsdaughter@yahoo.com.au with Pumpkin Fest Entry in the subject line. Entry is $10 for the first entry (pumpkins and kumara) and $5 for the second or more entries.

Dog disappearance

Police and the SPCA are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 19 dogs and 14 puppies from a Mangapai property on September 6. Police were investigating allegations by the dogs’ owners their animals had been unlawfully taken. The SPCA was looking into a Wellington animal refuge’s claim the dogs were neglected.

Students join run

Pompallier Catholic College students will run 105km along the Whanganui River to help fund scholarships for students in remote areas. Jack Robinson, London-Rose Gould, Jasmin Johnston-McCluskey, Julian Parkinson-Gilmour, Claudia Skelton and William Gross will join 48 students nationwide taking part in the November 26 fundraiser.