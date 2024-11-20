Advertisement
News briefs: Northlanders urged to plant for Mangakahia Road Giant Pumpkin Competition 2024

2024 giant pumpkin winner Nelly Cullen with children Hazel and Korra.

Green-fingered Northlanders are being challenged to get planting in preparation for the second annual Mangakahia Road and Valley Giant Pumpkin Competition on April 12. Tītoki’s Nelly Cullen was this year’s winner with a 94kg pumpkin. Entry forms can be collected from The Old Parakao Store Café and Titoki General Store, or thehobbitsdaughter@yahoo.com.au with Pumpkin Fest Entry in the subject line. Entry is $10 for the first entry (pumpkins and kumara) and $5 for the second or more entries.

Dog disappearance

Police and the SPCA are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 19 dogs and 14 puppies from a Mangapai property on September 6. Police were investigating allegations by the dogs’ owners their animals had been unlawfully taken. The SPCA was looking into a Wellington animal refuge’s claim the dogs were neglected.

Students join run

Pompallier Catholic College students will run 105km along the Whanganui River to help fund scholarships for students in remote areas. Jack Robinson, London-Rose Gould, Jasmin Johnston-McCluskey, Julian Parkinson-Gilmour, Claudia Skelton and William Gross will join 48 students nationwide taking part in the November 26 fundraiser.

Ngāwhā cell fire

A cellblock at Ngāwhā prison in the Far North was evacuated on Tuesday after a prisoner lit a fire in his cell. The prisoner is facing internal misconduct charges and police have been notified. It is not yet known how the prisoner managed to start the fire.

Lifeguard patrols return

Paid lifeguards will begin weekday patrols at Northland beaches next month. Patrols in the Far North, Whangārei Heads, Ruakākā, Waipu Cove and Mangawhai start on December 16, with varying end dates. Baylys Beach paid patrols begin on December 23.

Kmart Christmas appeal

The Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal to support those in need has started. People have until December 24 to drop an unwrapped gift at Kmart Whangārei, donate online or purchase Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal Christmas products.

Educare picnic

The annual Educare Picnic and Whānau Day Out is on November 29 at Kiwi North. All of Whangārei’s Educare centres are invited to take part in the event.



