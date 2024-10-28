New water ambassador Barry Nielson has been tasked with keeping people safe at several popular Northland spots this summer.
Northland’s new water safety ambassador hopes to prevent drownings and make sure “everyone comes home to their whānau” this summer as water activity and drownings increase.
From Labour weekend until mid-February, experienced commercial skipper Barry Nielson will be out on the water ensuring people are kept safe and practising “good maritime behaviour” at popular spots in Mangawhai,Waipu and Kai Iwi Lakes.
He is employed part-time by Northland Regional Council (NRC) and will be based on a 4.6m catamaran patrol boat named Mangawhai, which NRC invested in last year following community feedback.
Nielson said water safety in Northland was paramount.
“It’s all about making sure everyone comes home to their whānau and making sure you’re prepared before you enter the water environment.
Nielson, a former naval hydrographic technician, said many people were now using areas like Mangawhai Harbour for kayaking, jetskiing and paddleboarding, causing the small area to become increasingly congested.
He was confident he could make a difference.
“I really want to make sure people have an enjoyable time out on the water, so I’m here to help educate people on where they can do their chosen activity in a safe manner,” he said.
“Last year we had several people operating vessels they were unfamiliar with, or who had sailed into areas they thought were safe when they weren’t.
“There’s also a compliance element to my role, so if people are not playing the game, I can gather their details and in conjunction with the harbourmaster, take some form of action.”
Five people have drowned in Northland so far this year – four men and a child who was found in the Awanui River on October 20.
An 83-year-old man who went swimming in the upper Whangārei Harbour near Onerahi on October 20 has still not been found, and police have scaled back their search.
Water safety experts want people to take more care in and on the water, with spring and summer traditionally the worst times for drowning deaths in the region.
One of the major issues Nielson said he was seeing was people not wearing life jackets on vessels 6m or smaller – a legal requirement.
Another issue was the lack of an assigned observer when someone was being towed behind boats and jetskis.
“Remember, it takes three to ski. The skipper, observer and the person being towed.”
NRC deputy harbourmaster operations Peter Thomas said before the water safety ambassador was appointed, the NRC’s harbour wardens were the only ones able to help people or to intercept inappropriate behaviour sighted on the water.
“Although they’ve been doing a great job, they’ve been land based, which has meant limited ability to affect behaviour out on the water or to interact with people when they come ashore, which can be in several different locations.”
NRC Coastal South councillor Rick Stolwerk, who lives at Langs Beach, said it was a great initiative.
“Our message to the community is, just be safe out there and look out for other water users operating in the same space.