“Mangawhai is an easily accessible area and it’s getting more and more popular, so you are seeing that it is getting to capacity.

“It’s about making sure people are abiding by harbour bylaws and they’re doing what they should do.”

Mangawhai continues to rapidly grow with several large developments in the pipeline to accommodate hordes of Aucklanders moving north.

The approved developments could mean another 5900 people moving into Mangawhai to access its popular beaches.

Nielson, a former naval hydrographic technician, said many people were now using areas like Mangawhai Harbour for kayaking, jetskiing and paddleboarding, causing the small area to become increasingly congested.

He was confident he could make a difference.

The beaches in and around Mangawhai are becoming increasingly popular, prompting the need for more water education and safety. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“I really want to make sure people have an enjoyable time out on the water, so I’m here to help educate people on where they can do their chosen activity in a safe manner,” he said.

“Last year we had several people operating vessels they were unfamiliar with, or who had sailed into areas they thought were safe when they weren’t.

“There’s also a compliance element to my role, so if people are not playing the game, I can gather their details and in conjunction with the harbourmaster, take some form of action.”

Five people have drowned in Northland so far this year – four men and a child who was found in the Awanui River on October 20.

An 83-year-old man who went swimming in the upper Whangārei Harbour near Onerahi on October 20 has still not been found, and police have scaled back their search.

Water safety experts want people to take more care in and on the water, with spring and summer traditionally the worst times for drowning deaths in the region.

One of the major issues Nielson said he was seeing was people not wearing life jackets on vessels 6m or smaller – a legal requirement.

Another issue was the lack of an assigned observer when someone was being towed behind boats and jetskis.

“Remember, it takes three to ski. The skipper, observer and the person being towed.”

NRC deputy harbourmaster operations Peter Thomas said before the water safety ambassador was appointed, the NRC’s harbour wardens were the only ones able to help people or to intercept inappropriate behaviour sighted on the water.

“Although they’ve been doing a great job, they’ve been land based, which has meant limited ability to affect behaviour out on the water or to interact with people when they come ashore, which can be in several different locations.”

NRC Coastal South councillor Rick Stolwerk, who lives at Langs Beach, said it was a great initiative.

“Our message to the community is, just be safe out there and look out for other water users operating in the same space.

“If one person is not abiding by rules, that makes it difficult for everyone else, so just be mindful, respectful and considerate of others.”

How to be safe on the water this summer

Abide by all bylaws, including 5-knot rules

Life jackets must be worn by all people on a 6m (or smaller) vessel

Take two forms of communication to call for help

Check marine weather forecast

Avoid alcohol

Be a responsible skipper

Check all systems before heading out on the water.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with roading, lifestyle, business and animal welfare issues.