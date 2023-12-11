Sonya Marais, Occupational Therapist for Mid North Community Mental Health and Addiction Services at Te Whatu Ora, welcoming visitors into the new Tu Kaha Sensory Room in Kaikohe

Tu Kaha, an inpatient mental health facility in Kaikohe, has the first sub-acute sensory room in Northland.

The area is intended to be used as a recovery-focused tool to allow practitioners to use recovery-focused treatments such as sensory modulation and cognitive behavioural therapy.

Sonya Marais, an occupational therapist for Mid North Community Mental Health and Addiction Services at Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand, created the first sensory room at a Te Whatu Ora-owned and operated sub-acute unit in Kaikohe. Bunnings donated materials and providing 11 people for a working bee. Local mural artist Erica Pearce was commissioned to produce the beautiful artwork in the room.

Marais has been working towards a long-term goal of completing a recovery occupational therapy rongoā sensory garden project at Tu Kaha.

However, in the meantime she has created the first sensory room at a Te Whatu Ora-owned and operated sub-acute unit in Kaikohe.

“A part of a bigger project in the development of a rongoā sensory garden, the sensory room provides people a safe place to have appointments, meet visitors or just be in a calm space to spend some time,” she said.

She praised Pearce’s artwork in the room.

“Erika has painted murals throughout New Zealand as well as in Japan, USA, Australia, Thailand, Fiji, and Indonesia for many businesses, festivals, and private homes, so we feel very privileged to have had her input,” Marais said.

“The support we have had from everyone involved has been amazing. We certainly couldn’t have achieved this on our own, and the difference it will make to the whaiora in our care is immense.

“Tu Kaha residents now have a safe, private space to relax and engage in a mindfulness and relaxing activity of their choice.”

Tu Kaha is a six-bed Te Whatu Ora-owned and operated sub-acute inpatient mental health facility in Kaikohe, Northland.