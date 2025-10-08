Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

New research on exotic caulerpa shows decline, yet eradication still vital

Sarah Curtis
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

Scientists report massive reductions in the size of caulerpa infestations this year, but Māori leaders say eradication is still vital to safeguarding culture and the coastal marine environment. Photo / supplied

Scientists report massive reductions in the size of caulerpa infestations this year, but Māori leaders say eradication is still vital to safeguarding culture and the coastal marine environment. Photo / supplied

New research shows the exotic seaweed caulerpa may pose less of an ecological threat to New Zealand than previously feared.

Scientists report a dramatic dieback in recent months - for instance, Niwa monitoring at Omakiwi Cove in the Bay of Islands, where hundreds of tonnes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save