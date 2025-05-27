Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay of Islands boat anchoring ban unlikely to expand despite caulerpa spread

Susan Botting
By
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
4 mins to read

Urupukapuka Island's Otehei Bay is a popular tourist destination that will soon be surveyed for the presence of caulerpa. Photo / NZME

Urupukapuka Island's Otehei Bay is a popular tourist destination that will soon be surveyed for the presence of caulerpa. Photo / NZME

A Bay of Islands boat anchoring ban is unlikely to be extended despite exotic invasive caulerpa now being found outside its 1058ha restricted area.

The equivalent of 1525 rugby fields around the eastern Bay of Islands mainland at Te Rāwhiti is currently locked up to boat anchoring, most fishing, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate