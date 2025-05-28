Northland Regional Council is to stop putting money into the $25 million fight against invasive caulerpa seaweed.
Northland Regional Council (NRC) chair Geoff Crawford last night told an online caulerpa hui that the council had already put in $1.25 million since the exotic pest was confirmed in the Bay ofIslands in 2023.
Crawford said later that funding responses such as for caulerpa was not the council’s role. That needed to be done by the Ministry for Primary Industries or through co-funding with community-led groups such as Conquer Caulerpa Trust.
The NRC move comes in spite of the council last year bringing in a 4.9% rates rise with a regional sporting facilities rate and a regional emergency services rate.
Crawford said NRC had dug into its reserves for the Northland caulerpa response so that ratepayers wouldn’t be burdened.
This included a giant lawnmower-style unit being developed at Omākiwi Cove in the Bay of Islands with an Ōpua-based marine company.
Omākiwi Cove in the eastern Bay of Islands has been the epicentre of the caulerpa fight tool’s development.
The world-first underwater tractor is being developed with two other promising tools to deal with caulerpa – a rehabitat caulerpa chlorine treatment chamber and ultraviolet light treatment unit (for which a 40% bigger model was currently being manufactured in China).
More than 70% of the Government’s caulerpa spend this financial year has gone towards developing these tools.
Crawford said NRC was sharing the cost of the work with the Government, but council funding would stop at the end of June.
He said the fight against caulerpa was an expensive one.
An NRC spend of $500,000 equated to a 1% regional council rates increase.
Crawford said the question now became who would pay and how the battle was going to proceed.
There were 437 people registered to attend the Northland-focused Conquer Caulerpa Trust hui.
It was the first of its type in New Zealand, with attendees from iwi, hapū, boating clubs, tourist operators, councils, universities, marine research institutes and community groups.
“That’s what makes it a very serious thing,” Kelliher said.
Biosecurity New Zealand director of pest management John Walsh told the hui that although caulerpa was first confirmed in New Zealand at Aotea/Great Barrier Island in July 2021, it had been present there for several years prior to that.
And the Bay of Islands caulerpa, confirmed at Te Rāwhiti almost two years later in May 2023, had in fact already been present when the pest seaweed was first confirmed at Aotea Great Barrier Island in 2021.
Walsh said the Government had put $24.9 million towards caulerpa – $1.2m in 2021/2022, $1.2m in 22/23, $8.5m in 23/24 and $14m in 24/25.
The spending comes as the problem seaweed continues its march.
In the last couple of weeks, it’s been confirmed at Little Barrier Island, with the Government considering a fifth anchoring ban there to add to more than 12,000ha of coastline shut to boat anchoring, most sorts of fishing and/or kaimoana gathering.