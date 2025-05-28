But that funding would stop at the end of June and the council would not be putting any money from rates towards the invasive seaweed.

The toxic seaweed, which competes with other species for space and affects the balance of local ecosystems, has spread to Northland, Auckland and Waikato since first being detected.

NRC has played a key role in the battle against caulerpa for the last two years, pushing for and part-funding major innovation, surveillance, education and eradication efforts.

Caulerpa at Ōmākiwi Cove. Photo / Susan Botting

This included a giant lawnmower-style unit being developed at Omākiwi Cove in the Bay of Islands with an Ōpua-based marine company.

Omākiwi Cove in the eastern Bay of Islands has been the epicentre of the caulerpa fight tool’s development.

The world-first underwater tractor is being developed with two other promising tools to deal with caulerpa – a rehabitat caulerpa chlorine treatment chamber and ultraviolet light treatment unit (for which a 40% bigger model was currently being manufactured in China).

More than 70% of the Government’s caulerpa spend this financial year has gone towards developing these tools.

Crawford said NRC was sharing the cost of the work with the Government, but council funding would stop at the end of June.

He said the fight against caulerpa was an expensive one.

Biosecurity New Zealand director of pest management John Walsh (right) talks to NRC councillor Jack Craw outside a 2023 Te Rāwhiti Marae hui on caulerpa.

An NRC spend of $500,000 equated to a 1% regional council rates increase.

Crawford said the question now became who would pay and how the battle was going to proceed.

There were 437 people registered to attend the Northland-focused Conquer Caulerpa Trust hui.

It was the first of its type in New Zealand, with attendees from iwi, hapū, boating clubs, tourist operators, councils, universities, marine research institutes and community groups.

A large swathe of Bay of Islands tourist operators registered for the event.

More than two dozen iwi, hapū and/or marae from across Northland and the Hauraki Gulf were also among those registered to attend.

But major technical issues with getting into the online meeting meant that only about a third attended and the meeting began almost 20 minutes late.

Conquer Caulerpa chair Verdon Kelliher said caulerpa had the potential to permanently alter life in Te Tai Tokerau.

Conquer Caulerpa chair Verdon Kelliher.

It now covers about the equivalent of 280 rugby fields around 20 Bay of Islands locations.

The seaweed could mean no boating, no fishing and/or no diving, which would in turn impact many other businesses.

“That’s what makes it a very serious thing,” Kelliher said.

Biosecurity New Zealand director of pest management John Walsh told the hui that although caulerpa was first confirmed in New Zealand at Aotea/Great Barrier Island in July 2021, it had been present there for several years prior to that.

And the Bay of Islands caulerpa, confirmed at Te Rāwhiti almost two years later in May 2023, had in fact already been present when the pest seaweed was first confirmed at Aotea Great Barrier Island in 2021.

Walsh said the Government had put $24.9 million towards caulerpa – $1.2m in 2021/2022, $1.2m in 22/23, $8.5m in 23/24 and $14m in 24/25.

The spending comes as the problem seaweed continues its march.

In the last couple of weeks, it’s been confirmed at Little Barrier Island, with the Government considering a fifth anchoring ban there to add to more than 12,000ha of coastline shut to boat anchoring, most sorts of fishing and/or kaimoana gathering.

National exotic caulerpa national advisory group Te Tai Tokerau representative Natasha Clarke-Nathan (Patukeha, Ngāti Kuta) said the seaweed was now found in Northland, Auckland and Waikato.

Clarke-Nathan said it was important all people across New Zealand were singing from the same hymn sheet when it came to caulerpa.

The battle was about kotahitanga (unity).

“We have to do things together,” Clarke-Nathan said.

She said the issues facing the Bay of Islands were part of the bigger picture for the whole country.

Ngāti Kuta ki Te Rawhiti charitable trust trustee Glenys Papanui (Ngāti Kuta) said the goal was to eradicate caulerpa.

The battle was not just about Ipipiri, the Bay of Islands.

“It’s about all of our coastline,” Papanui said.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.