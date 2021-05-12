New programme to get Northland students into the marine industry

Northland's marine industry is booming, with the 24m motor launch Mollymawk launched by Circa Marine last month. Teachers of students keen to get into the industry can attend an event next week.

Teachers of students keen to get into Northland's booming marine industry can learn more about the sector - and its employment opportunities - at an event in Whangārei.

The New Zealand Marine & Composites Industry Training Organisation (NZMAC ITO) has launched its Launch it, School to Work programme. It's designed to connect senior students genuinely interested in a career in the marine or composites industries, with employers, who are wishing to source employees.

NZMAC ITO Schools Transition Advisor Tracey Eaton said on Monday, in an effort to promote the diverse pathways available for youth into training and employment in the marine and composites industry, local teachers have been invited on a tour of selected marine workplaces in Whangārei.

''We will be visiting employers who are currently training in the areas of alloy production boat building, marine systems engineering, marine coatings, marine interiors and powerboat systems and servicing,'' Eaton said.

She said the programme is an opportunity for employers to establish relationships with students while they are still at school and for students to experience work in an area they are keen to investigate.

The NZMAC ITO Schools Transition Advisor matches students with a marine or composites employer.

The student is employed on a part-time basis, usually 1-2 days per week at work and 3-4 days at school.

While the student is working they will complete NZQA approved unit standards. Work completed is credited towards NCEA Level 2 and 3, and will also be accredited to a NZMAC ITO industry qualification.

Eaton said assessment is evidenced by the student's competence, skills and knowledge in the workplace. This may be recorded by means of job sheets, photographs, observations and conversations verified by a company trainer or employer.

She said the benefits of Launch it, School to Work include:

• Trial working in a job of interest.

• Explore new career options and gain valuable work experience.

• Develop new workplace skills and first-hand knowledge associated with the position.

• Connect with an employer close to home.

• Earn NCEA credits in a workplace environment.

• Work in a time frame that fits with the student, school, and the employer.

• Receive support from NZMAC ITO Schools Transition Advisor.

• Make informed decisions about future pathways.

For more information Email: tracey@nzmarine.com