The new playground takes shape on Kerikeri Domain. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Anticipation is building in Kerikeri as a new children's playground takes shape.

The play facility is part of a revamp of Kerikeri Domain paid for by the Government's Covid Response and Recovery Fund and announced in 2020.

The playground, located between the Chris Booth sculpture and the new skate park, will include a flying fox, swings, slides, tunnels, towers and a climbing wall.

It is due to open next month.

The old playground will be dismantled and installed in Totara North Hall Reserve following a request from the local community.