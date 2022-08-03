Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

New pest blows in: Fall armyworm spotted in Northland

5 minutes to read
A new notifiable pest, the fall armyworm has an appetite for corn and maize crops. Photo / supplied

A new notifiable pest, the fall armyworm has an appetite for corn and maize crops. Photo / supplied

Northern Advocate
By Donna Russell

The fall armyworm has flown over from Australia, and Biosecurity New Zealand is hoping it is only a tourist.

More than 26 cases have been confirmed in New Zealand by Biosecurity New Zealand since it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei