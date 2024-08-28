It will provide support to Taranui, a purpose-built oil recovery barge with oil spill boom deployment.

The Kātoitoi was blessed by Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust Board, with leaders of Channel Infrastructure in attendance.

During Tuesday’s launch, Channel Infrastructure also handed over its former rescue boat to Patuharakeke.

The gift will enable Patuharakeke to continue its on-water environmental and cultural monitoring in the harbour, known as Whangārei-Terenga-Parāoa, and te akau - the space where the water meets the land.

The boat will support environmental projects undertaken by Patuharakeke’s environmental unit, Te Pou Taiao Environment.

Channel Infrastructure chief executive Rob Buchanan said it was a special opportunity to join with Patuharakeke, as one of the company’s hapū partners, to bless the new rescue boat.

“Our location on the beautiful Whangārei-Terenga-Parāoa Harbour is of critical importance to us and so investing in the latest equipment to ensure we are ready and able to respond to an emergency, if needed, is part of our role in looking after this place.

“I’m equally pleased that the former boat, which still has many years of service left, will be going to a good home, where it can continue to provide support within our community.”

The launch was also supported by Whangārei firm Tangaroa Marine, which built the Kātoitoi and donated time to fit a new motor to the old boat ahead of its donation to Patuharakeke.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.