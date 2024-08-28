Advertisement
New Marsden Point oil spill response boat to provide on-water support if needed

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Channel Infrastructure no longer refines oil but its site, at the entrance to Whangārei Harbour, is still an import terminal and an oil spill into the environment is one risk. Photo / NZME

While oil is no longer refined at Whangārei’s Marsden Point, the fuel import company is protecting the environment from accidental oil spills.

To that end, Channel Infrastructure - formerly Refining NZ - has a new oil spill response boat.

The vessel was officially launched on Tuesday by the company and hapū, Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust Board.

Patuharakeke led a ceremonial blessing at Te Poupouwhenua, next to Channel Infrastructure’s site, and gifted the name Kātoitoi to the new rescue boat - meaning responder or respond.

The Kātoitoi is designed to mobilise rapidly in the event of an accidental oil spill, supporting on-water reconnaissance, oil containment and recovery operations, along with maintenance and environmental monitoring of the marine facility.

It will provide support to Taranui, a purpose-built oil recovery barge with oil spill boom deployment.

The Kātoitoi was blessed by Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust Board, with leaders of Channel Infrastructure in attendance.
During Tuesday’s launch, Channel Infrastructure also handed over its former rescue boat to Patuharakeke.

The gift will enable Patuharakeke to continue its on-water environmental and cultural monitoring in the harbour, known as Whangārei-Terenga-Parāoa, and te akau - the space where the water meets the land.

The boat will support environmental projects undertaken by Patuharakeke’s environmental unit, Te Pou Taiao Environment.

Channel Infrastructure chief executive Rob Buchanan said it was a special opportunity to join with Patuharakeke, as one of the company’s hapū partners, to bless the new rescue boat.

“Our location on the beautiful Whangārei-Terenga-Parāoa Harbour is of critical importance to us and so investing in the latest equipment to ensure we are ready and able to respond to an emergency, if needed, is part of our role in looking after this place.

“I’m equally pleased that the former boat, which still has many years of service left, will be going to a good home, where it can continue to provide support within our community.”

The launch was also supported by Whangārei firm Tangaroa Marine, which built the Kātoitoi and donated time to fit a new motor to the old boat ahead of its donation to Patuharakeke.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

