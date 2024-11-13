Neighbours to the rescue after Whangārei property starts billowing smoke

Two teenagers were in a Whangārei house yesterday – one of them asleep – when neighbours saw black smoke billowing from the property and warned them to get out, a fire investigator says.
A dog that was trapped upstairs in the two-storey house in Warwick Place, Raumanga, wasn’t able to escape and died of smoke inhalation, Northland Fire District inspector Greg Hartwell said.
He and other fire investigators headed back to the scene today to try to determine the cause of the fire. An important aspect of their investigation would be to examine the state of any smoke alarms.
He couldn’t stress enough the importance of working smoke alarms in homes. It was lucky nowadays to have attentive neighbours at home during the day.
This morning, one of the neighbours involved in the initial response said she was feeling “numb” after what was “a very scary and sad day”.