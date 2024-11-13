Neighbours to the rescue after Whangārei property starts billowing smoke

She first noticed the smoke at about 1.30pm on Tuesday, when fortunately she was home.

“I just bolted over there as I knew there were two children there,” she said.

She also knew there were three dogs inside.

She leapt up a fence and yelled towards the house, which she said was “chocker with smoke”.

The two teens were already outside.

The woman ran to a downstairs ranch slider where she freed two dogs.

Then she and other neighbours hurled rocks at an upstairs window to smash it hoping it might save the dog that died up there.

An animal lover, the neighbour said she couldn’t help but feel “a little bit of guilt” today about that dog, even though they’d tried their best to help it.

Fire crews in the process of packing up their equipment after extinguishing a large house fire in Warwick Place, Raumanga. Photo / Sarah Curtis

The woman said that after the fire she had a nagging cough. It made her realise the health risks firefighters must routinely face.

Hartwell commended the three fire crews who attended the blaze on their quick response – they were at the property within six minutes of being called – and their “great effort” bringing the 10m x 12m blaze under control “within about five minutes”.

He said flames were mostly confined to the bottom level of the house. The mid-level, where the teenage girl was sleeping, and the top level, where the dog died, were smoke-logged.

